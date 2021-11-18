We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hotel Chocolat has launched its very first coffee machine ‘The Podster’, and it comes with a special feature that allows you to recycle your coffee pods at home.

The new Hotel Chocolat coffee machine marks the latest step in the chocolate powerhouse elevating our hot drinks at home.

Hotel Chocolat Coffee Machine – The Podster

First came the Hotel Chocolate Velvetiser, a hot chocolate machine created with Dualit that promises the silkiest chocolate drink of your life. Now, The Podster is taking on the best coffee machines to elevate your morning cup of java.

The Podstar has been designed by Dualit to sit alongside the Velvetiser. The coffee machine has a sleek matt finish with rose gold detailing and is compatible with Hotel Chocolat’s sustainable coffee pods, and Nespresso pods.

It might seem a little rogue for a chocolate brand to be branching out into the world of coffee, however, the brand has already made moves in the coffee world with its range of pods. However, the feature that really makes this machine stand out from over models is the ‘Podcyler.’

The Podcyler is a gadget that comes with every machine. It is designed to make it easier to recycle the coffee pads at home by eco-pressing the pods after use.

By eco-pressing the pods completely, it removes all the coffee grounds, so that the empty aluminium case can go straight into the household recycling. You can then even use the coffee grounds to enrich your garden or hot compost them.

The Podster is launching exclusively on QVC today at a special offer price of £129.90. Kate James, Director of Home Merchandising at QVC UK, is already predicting that it is going to be a huge hit with customers following the success of the Velvetiser.

Hotel Chocolat The Podster | Was £168, Now £129.90, QVC

Save 23 per cent on the brand new Hotel Chocolat coffee machine at QVC. The set includes two packets of Hotel Chocolat Rabot Estate coffee capsules which have a shelf life of three months upon delivery. Thanks, Black Friday!

You can find plenty more Black Friday home deals – on everything from coffee machines to vacuums and mattresses – at our hub page. View Deal

Video Of The Week

‘We’re really excited to partner with Hotel Chocolat to exclusively launch their new coffee system, The Podster,’ she says.

‘The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser that was also engineered by Dualit has been a very popular product for us at QVC, just last year we sold more than 20,000 in less than 24 hours. We think The Podster will be a popular product.’



We can only dream of how good a mocha this hot drink dream team could make.