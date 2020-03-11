We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The White Company’s mid-season sale has kicked off, with savings across clothing, fragrance and accessories. But the best part is that The White Company’s best-selling bedlinen of all time is among the discounted items.

The retailer is known for its high-quality, crisp cotton bedding sets which offer hotel-worthy comfort across its pillows, sheets, duvet covers and more.

Well, linen lovers listen up — the good news is that it’s all-time most popular sets are on sale.

The set in question? The Savoy Collection.

Two items in the range are included in the deal — The Savoy Stripe Duvet, which is now £87.50 (down from £125) and the Single Oxford Pillowcase with Border, which was £37.00 but is now priced at £25.90.

According to the website, the bestselling linen ‘delivers on quality, softness and style.’ Which sounds pretty great to us. Made up of a 400-thread count Egyptian cotton, the super-soft material comes with a thin stripe around the edge for a twist on the original style.

Chrissie Rucker OBE, owner of The White Company, said, ‘You simply can’t beat our exquisite Savoy bed linen. One of our all-time bestsellers, it is exceptional quality, has a timeless, elegant look and feels simply heavenly to sleep beneath.’

But if The Savoy style doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are a number of other linens in the mid-season sale. Some of the best discounts include the Richmond Duvet Cover and the Portobello set, which both have 20 per cent off.

Those looking to upgrade their duvets and pillows will also find some brilliant deals. The 4.5 tog light-but-warm Canadian Goose Down Duvet is down from £375 to £300. That’s another 20 per cent discount. Likewise, the Hypo-Allergenic Breathable Pillow has been reduced to £16, from £20.

Happy shopping!