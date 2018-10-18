Topps Tiles names this rich teal design as Tile of the Year 2019

The tile expert predicts that this will be the tile everyone is lusting after next year

Looking for tile inspiration? Topps Tiles has just revealed the vibrant Lampus Peacock as ‘Tile of the Year 2019’. The exquisite teal tile has been chosen as the first design to win this accolade.

Chosen by Topps Tiles’ panel of specialist design experts, interior designer and TV presenter, Sophie Robinson, this tile is set to transform bathrooms and kitchens next year.

‘As we move in to 2019, we’re predicting a shift in interiors schemes,’ says Harriet Goodacre, Brand Communication Manager at Topps Tiles. ‘Homeowners will embrace strong and opulent yet comforting styles that will make people feel as though they are cocooned in a safe space.’

Topps Tiles – Tile of the Year 2019

The Lampas tile is effortlessly elegant, it reminds us of a luxury Fired Earth design. In an elongated metro-tile shape, with an imperfect hand finish, the tiles are simple but stylish. The reactive gloss glaze means it appears Matt or Gloss, depending on the light.

‘We’re incredibly excited to be working with Sophie to explore how to use this beautiful bold colour in the home.’ explains Harriet.

Harriet goes on to explain, ‘It’s very much about making a nurturing and inviting atmosphere in the home. This teal tile will create an alluring palette to complement any room. Especially when paired with touches of nature, such as wood grain or natural stone.’

The rich shade, inspired by the blues and greens of the deep ocean, is perfect to create a welcoming, serene and happy environment.

Buy now: Lampas Peacock Tile, £72 per m, Topps Tiles

‘The design and colour is so incredibly versatile,’ adds Sophie. ‘It lends itself to all kinds of decor. The bold colour and design is all about enhancing the up-and-coming movement for more soothing and deeper shades. The shapes aren’t overtly fussy or complicated, but create style with real wow factor.’

Teal is set to be be the tone of 2019 – are you a fan?