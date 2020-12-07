We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you haven’t already heard of Danish homeware store JYSK, we can guarantee you’re going to love them. Founded in 1979, in Aarhus, Denmark, the brand hit UK shores as far back as 2008, and has assembled some devoted British fans. And it remains a smash hit on the Continent.

JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known and loved elsewhere in the world. So now that it’s landed in the UK, these tips will help you make the most out of the store!

Tips for shopping at JYSK

1. Head to the bedding aisle

The Danish love and value their sleep and only invest in the top sleeping products… and ask any Dane where they buy their sheets, pillows and duvets and their most likely answer will be JYSK. In fact, the store is renowned for having some of the best sleeping products on the market – from pillows and duvets to mattresses. The goose you have seen in their logo hails from their heritage of making goose down and feather sleeping products.

2. Check out the line in quirky Christmas decorations

JYSK is home to beautiful scandi xmas decs that you will not find elsewhere. Thing Scandi inspired Christmas tree decorations and beautiful paired back Xmas home accessories. But hurry! They can only be found in stores from October through to the end of December.

3. The garden furniture is EVERYTHING

Not only home to chic homeware but you can bag a great garden set for your outdoor areas. The garden season launches at JYSK early in March. Make sure to visit early in the season for the best choice and lounge sets starting from just £200.

4. You can buy single curtains

We are all familiar with buying a pair of curtains, but in true Danish style JYSK sell each curtain as a singular item. This is the true Scandinavian way of doing curtains and is super handy if you have a small window to cover and only need the one!

5. You can make savings year-round

While the brand does have seasonal sales, they also run special yellow-label promotions every week, both in stores and online. So you can always make a saving.

Where is my nearest JYSK store?

There are more than 20 JYSK stores in the UK, though most are based in the North East, Midlands and North West. JYSK’S flagship store is in Liverpool. Here is a full list…

Coventry

Grantham

Lincoln

Liverpool

St Helens

Swadincote

Cannock

Derby

Mansfield

Chesterfield

Rotherham

Doncaster

Pontefract

Wakefield

Dewsbury

Bradford

York

Oldham

Bolton

Blackburn

Ellesmere Port

What does JYSK mean?

According to the company website, JYSK is the Danish word for anyone – or thing – from the Jutland Peninsula. ‘It’s is often associated with modesty, thoroughness and honesty – three values that founder Lars Larsen himself has always identified with. JYSK stands for trustworthiness, and a deal is always a deal.’

Have we convinced you to make a trip this week?