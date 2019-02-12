Mrs Hinch would be proud...

Who says cleaning can’t be cool? Not us. Although it must be said, cleaning products are hardly things you want to keep on show. Even our Hetty the vacuum cleaner lives in a cupboard these days, bless her.

But one thing we can’t really avoid leaving ‘out-out’ is the washing-up liquid. Sure, we could keep it in the cupboard under the sink, but it’s so often needed (well certainly in our house) that it’s so much easier having it on display.

This isn’t necessarily a problem if you have a personalised bottle of Fairy like Mrs Hinch. Then, at least, it becomes a talking point…

…but what about us mere mortals?

Well that’s where eco cleaning brand Method comes in. It’s just released an limited-edition range of products with designer Morag Myerscough. And they’re more than pretty enough to have on display.

Called JOYFUL, the Method X Morag Myerscough collection features Morag’s distinct use of pattern and colour, ‘providing a riot of joyful colour for the home’.

And even if Morag’s name doesn’t ring a bell, her projects probably will. She’s more used to designing on a grand scale, with her work featured at Battersea Power Station, the Design Museum and Sheffield Children’s Hospital, to name but a few.

Her vibrant patterns will feature across several items in the Method range of cleaning products, which are famed for being made from plant-based, biodegradable ingredients. They include a foaming hand wash, multi-surface cleaner and washing-up liquid available for £3.00, and a gel hand wash, £2.50.

It’s not just the bottles that will pack a punch either – the products have a specially chosen fragrance of fruity watermelon, underpinned with mint, basil coriander.