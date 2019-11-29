Nothing beats snuggling up at home during the colder months, so making sure your winter warmers are of a good quality is paramount. Luckily, The White Company has come through with the Black Friday goods.

The brand is offering up to 20 per cent off bedding and towels, and in some cases, as you’ll see below, you can get 30% off. Which means there’s dreamy duvets, cosy throws and fluffy towels all with significant discounts. Simply pop in the code ‘GIFT20’ at the checkout.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals, so you don’t have to spend hours crawling through the website.

The White Company is known for its luxurious, hotel-worthy bedding and – thanks to Black Friday – there’s a plethora of discounts across all the collections. So if you are in the market for some new bedding for your guest room this Christmas, now is the time to get it.

No stone is left unturned either, with deals on duvets, sheets, pillows and throws.

With the 20 per cent discount, The Deluxe Alternative Down Duvet is down from £200 to £160 – which means a saving of £40.

Buy now: The Deluxe Alternative Down Duvet, £160, The White Company

The brand is known for its beautiful Egyptian cotton – which means there’s plenty of brilliant deals on these products, like the Full Bed Linen Set, which includes a pillowcase, Duvet Cover, and a fitted sheet. It’s been reduced to £68, down from £85.

Buy now: Full Bed Linen Set, £68, The White Company

The gorgeous Avignon duvet set is another deal worth snapping up. Usually the standard full set – with two pillow cases and a double duvet – would come to £106, but with the discount code is comes to £84.80. A saving of £21.20.

Buy now: Avignon Duvet Set, £84.80, The White Company

Bedding accessories are also included in the Black Friday sale, so you can stock up on cosy throws and warming blankets for Christmas.They’d make super-luxurious presents, too.

The Luxury Wool-Cashmere Throw, was £170 but has been reduced to £136, a discount of £34.

Buy now: Wool Cashmere Throw, £136, The White Company

But the deals are not limited to bedding.

The White Company’s towel collection is another section to get stuck into.

There’s 30 per cent off their Waffle Edge Spa Towels. The hand towel was £18, but is now £12.60. Likewise, the Egyptian cotton bath sheet is down to £25.60, from £32, which is a saving of £6.40.

Buy now: Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet, £25.60 The White Company

