If you are looking for a solution to keep nosey neighbours and passerbys from peeking through your windows without closing the curtains, these Wilko blinds are the perfect solution.

The Wilko blinds have caused a stir on social media as the perfect budget addition to a living room, giving your home a little privacy without blocking the light out. Costing just £4 the blinds promise to fit any window and are easy to install.

Wilko Blinds

Before putting the blinds up, trim them down with scissors to fit your window. Then you can leave the screws and screwdriver in the toolbox, and attach the blinds to the window frame with their adhesive strip.

When one user, Ann-Marie Pithouse, recommended the blinds on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group, her post quickly clocked up over 900 likes and 646 comments.

‘I bought these from Wilko for 4 pounds. You can cut to size extremely easy, they allow light in and block the outside outcome with a clip for the bottom and they stick at the top. Colours are white and grey,’ she wrote.

One fellow DIY fan replied saying: ‘I love mine. Replacing all my old roller blinds with these.’

‘They look lovely,’ commented another.

‘That’s a good shout thank-you,’ wrote a third.

‘Wow thanks for sharing,’ another added.

The Venetian style blinds are 1.2 metres wide and two meters long and wipe clean. However, if you are on the hunt for some blackout blinds you might be better of trying a darker version from IKEA.

Buy in-store: Wilko Non Woven Blind White, £4, Wilko

But if you’re looking for something to add a little extra insulation to your home and give yourself some privacy these will work a treat.

The blinds are only available in-store, so when you drop by Wilko this weekend, try and keep your focus. As you’re eyeing up the ottomans and lamps, remember you just came in for blinds.

Will you be picking up these Wilko blinds for your home?