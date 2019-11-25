This week’s Little Win of the Week from Wilko is an impressive beauty dupe! It’s the light-up mirror to make us all feel like Kim K – all we need now is a glam squad to go with.

Wilko’s Botanica mirror is a saviour when it comes to applying makeup and carrying out a skincare regime. The mirror is just £12, which is a fraction of the price of the very similar Babyliss Pro Reflections Beauty Mirror which retails at £100.

Wilko light-up mirror

Give your bathroom a new shine with a smart illuminating mirror. The surrounding illuminating feature mimics natural light, perfect to assist with make up application and tending to skin close ups. Especially in bathrooms that might be lacking in natural light.

The single-sided mirror features an illuminating frame which provides perfect visibility for all your bathroom beauty needs. In a stylish gold-look finish the light-up design requires four AAA batteries (included).

The smart light up mirror is ideal if your bathroom is lacking in natural light. It would also make a great addition to your work desk, when you need to get ready for spontaneous after-work outings!

The Wilko mirror has been compared to the popular Babyliss rose gold satin finish LED mirror. It is much more of a beauty fan favourite, thanks to its magnification, surround lighting in 3 settings and lifetime LED energy efficient bulbs. The mains powered Babyliss model does come with a 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee, but it is over eight times the cost of the Wilko one.

Video Of The Week

It’s always nice to know Wilko is on hand to make sure we don’t miss out on a great find, simply because of budget. As part of the Little Wins range, this bargain light up mirror is brightening up our day for sure.

Ideal: Reflections By Babyliss Rose Gold Mirror, £99.99, Argos

Great deal: Botanica Mirror, £12, Wilko

Does your beauty regime require some extra illumination? Either of these light up mirrors will work wonders, it just depends on your budget.