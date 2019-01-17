Show Mum just how much you love her

Mums deserve the best all year round… and especially on Mothers Day. But if your budget won’t stretch to diamonds or designer handbags, we have the next best thing! Boots (bless) is selling a Yankee Candle Mother’s Day gift set featuring a large and small jar candle, seven votives and 12 tea lights for a bargain £24.50. That’s 50 per cent off the original £50 price tag.

See, you don’t have to be ‘spenny’ to get a great gift for Mum’s big day, which in 2019 falls on Sunday 31st March.

Yankee Candle Mother’s Day gift set

Be prepared and order one of the sets online today. Actually, make that two, just in case you decide to keep one for yourself. You know you want to.

In full, the box contains:

12 Lemon Lavender tealights

3 Clean Cotton votives

2 Vanilla Cupcake votives

2 Black Cherry votives

1 Pink Sands small jar candle

1 Fresh Cut Roses large jar candle

Buy now: Yankee Candle Mother’s Day gift set, £24.50, Boots

Pink Sands is a particular favourite of ours – and currently Yankee’s Fragrance of the Month. Perhaps it’s because it reminds us of faraway holidays, with its exotic mix of citrus, florals and vanilla notes. When it’s this cold, who wouldn’t want to be transported to the tropics through the power of a candle?!

Champneys gift set

Cosy up: The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is the ultimate gift for hot chocolate enthusiasts

The glorious gift box is one of a few irresistible offers online at Boots – another is a posh Champney’s pampering set that’s better than half price at £22.

Video Of The Week

The ‘Well Earned Treat’ box (what a great name!) contains Summer Dream shower gel, bubble bath and body lotion, Heavenly Days bubble bath, and a delicious-sounding body butter soufflé. Even reading the names is making us feel more relaxed!

Together, the products are worth £49, so you’re saving a not-to-be-sniffed-at £27.

Buy now: Champney’s A Well Earned Treat, £22, Boots

These would make equally good Valentine’s or Galentine’s gifts. Or you could just treat yourself this weekend. We’re off to run a bath!