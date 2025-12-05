Gifting homeware, and more specifically kitchenware, is controversial. Many people claim that it's a no-go, but I'm all for gifting items that loved ones will actually love and use all the time, and an olive oil bottle fits the bill for this festive season.

I was gifted a ceramic olive oil bottle last year, and it's been my most used and admired item on my kitchen worktop. Mine sits on a wooden tray next to my hob, creating a pretty set-up on my worktop that is also handy for everyday use. I know it might sound a little unexciting, but I'm ready to bet it will be a crowdpleaser for anyone in your life - from the hard-to-buy-for friend to the cooking fanatic.

Olive oil has become particularly trendy this year, too. Gifting special versions of everyday essentials is an easy way to inject joy into someone's daily grind, and it's guaranteed to be put to use instead of being lost in the back of a cupboard.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snooks)

I was gifted this blue and white splatter olive oil bottle from Next last year and I've had the pleasure of admiring it on my worktop every day since.

Let's face it, plastic olive oil bottles don't look very aesthetically pleasing when left on show, particularly as they get worn. Creating a beautiful kitchen scheme is as much about the small items as it is about the cupboards and worktops, so slowly upgrading these seemingly mundane items will make a big difference overall.

The beauty of gifting ceramic olive oil dispensers is that they are generally affordable. For under £20, you can find so many beautifully designed ceramic bottles, and then if your budget stretches a bit further, you can include a bottle of fancy olive oil.

Next Blue Speckle Large Oil Bottle £16 at Next UK

Olive oil became a covetable household item this year (largely thanks to the cost of living crisis), and makes for a slightly more inspired hosting gift that will last a lot longer than a bouquet of flowers. An expensive bottle of olive oil isn't something that many people would buy themselves, particularly on a regular weekly shop, so it makes an easy way of treating someone who you know loves the finer things.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'I think the best kind of gift is something you'd never buy for yourself, especially if it's kitchen-related, because it'll get so much everyday use,' Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliance Editor, Molly, agrees with me.

'A fancy olive oil dispenser is not only a great way to store one of the most important elements of cooking but doubles up as stylish kitchen decor and a way to add a pop of colour. My favourite pick would be this Le Creuset pair (£38), giving you a taste of luxury brand for under £50.'

Shop olive oil dispensers

Whether it's for a secret Santa gift that is leaving you stumped or a more considered purchase for a foodie friend, olive oil dispensers (and a bottle of olive oil if you're feeling generous) is one of the best gifts this Christmas.