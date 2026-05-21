Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

Of all the things I have achieved in life, from winning interior awards to being featured in the poshest of publications, the one that gives me the most meaningful satisfaction is my children’s approval. Because let’s be honest, THAT is a rare achievement. Judges can be impressed, but children? Oh, they are brutally honest and very hard to please.

A little while ago, fully immersed in painting her nails, my daughter abruptly declared she loves her room. I tried to stay calm, but internally… eek, I could feel the confetti in my stomach! I kept my composure of course, but I had questions. Which bit? What exactly? Do you like the layout, colours, or the general vibe? You can’t blame me. Feedback like this is always in short supply.

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It is the room her friends talk about, the one her cousins always pick for sleepovers. A proper after-school hangout if you ask me.

So, if you are looking to decorate your child’s room, take notes. I have got all the intel. Let’s debrief what the cool kids are loving these days…

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Choose their favourite colour

Colour plays a much bigger role in a teenager’s room than we often realise. It sets the mood, the energy, and more importantly, gives them a sense of ownership. That is why I gave my daughter complete freedom to choose the colour she wanted.

When decorating a teen’s room, it is worth asking yourself: are you choosing the colour for them, or with them? Instead of wondering, will that work? It is sometimes better to accept that it already works in their head.

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Wallpapers can also completely change the feel of a room. This bright yellow space, for example, instantly feels joyful, and a big part of that comes down to the wallpaper. I know, as a renter, wallpaper can feel like a risky commitment. But for this makeover, I used my trusty self-adhesive vinyl as a base before applying wallpaper – a little hack I am quite proud to call my own.

If you haven’t come across self-adhesive vinyl before, I have written all about it here.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Display what they love

A teen’s room is a world of their own. It is where imagination takes the lead.

My daughter is a creative soul, always making something new, and it quickly became clear that she needed a place where all of that could live.

For renters, hanging things on the walls can feel a bit tricky. So, I made a peel-and-stick cork board display wall using self-adhesive cork. Something flexible enough to be removed but still giving her the freedom to use her space on her terms.

It has become her mini gallery. Polaroids, sketches, random notes and all her sentimental knick-knacks are displayed together. She has already told me she wants one in her own home one day, which, I think, says everything.

And the confetti’s back.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Maximise space for fun

A room that caters to a child’s hobbies is a given. But here is something we often overlook: do they actually have enough space to have fun? Especially when the room is small.

Think about how every corner can work a little harder. In my experience, anything on wheels is instantly appreciated. Carts, tables, trolleys, storage boxes, if it has wheels, it’s a keeper!

When friends drop by after school, the room becomes a hangout. There needs to be space for pizza boxes, primers, playlists looping in the background and everything that comes with it.

The space under the bed often goes wasted, but it is SO valuable. I placed a small rolling table that slides right under it. It doubles up as desk for group study sessions, a makeup station, and then rolls neatly right back into place when not in use.

Focus on creating a room that adapts… and knows how to let the child have fun. I would definitely recommend the IKEA RASKOG trolley. It is brilliant when it comes to making a space more functional.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Years down the line, they will fondly remember their crazy colour choices (no matter how yellow they feel), the canopy above their bed, the glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling that were a pain to stick. All the things we, as adults sometimes find slightly questionable, but those are the ones that children will remember the most.

One day, they will probably design beautifully balanced rooms with Delft tiles and butler sinks, but for now, let there be whimsy, bold and unexpected, done their way.

And if a projector makes its way in, consider it essential.