3 interior designers reveal the 7 things all stylish balconies have in common – ‘Even small balconies can feel elevated with the right styling’

If you have a balcony at your disposal, no matter how small, consider this your sign to turn it into your little personal sanctuary that’s not only comfortable and relaxing to be in, but that’s also stylish. I’ve asked three interior designers to share their top tips on creating an elevated, chic balcony – and there are 7 things all stylish balconies have that they’ve all agreed on.

In its spring home trend report released this March, Pinterest highlighted ‘balcony makeover ideas’ as one of the trends as the searches for the term have increased by 165%. So it’s clear that there's an appetite for giving tired balconies a stylish update, whether you’re after balcony garden ideas or want to know what’s the best space-saving outdoor furniture for balconies.

‘A balcony should feel like an extension of the home, not an afterthought,’ says Holly Lamont, founder and creative director of interior design studio Holla Design. ‘You should focus on balancing comfort, practicality and atmosphere. Think about how you actually want to use the space. Is it a spot for morning coffee, somewhere to entertain, or a quiet retreat at the end of the day?’

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Asking yourself this question is a great starting point to what the design of your balcony should look like. And these are the stylish essentials that will further elevate your outdoor space.

1. Start with comfortable, inviting seating

(Image credit: Future PLC/Malcolm Menzies)

‘If you have the space, then I would always prioritise comfort and opt for stylish and well made outdoor furniture that is comfortable for you and for guests,’ advises Francesca Leat, owner, director and head designer at Francesca Leat Interiors.

Rather than a traditional bistro set, it’s recommended to opt for the best outdoor sofa you can fit into the space - my top pick would be the already once sold out John Lewis Solara metal 2-seater garden sofa - or a set of lounge chairs as they look and feel more comfortable and inviting.

‘I'd use larger pieces to style a balcony where possible,’ agrees Jo Lane, founder of online interior design service See Your Place. ‘Even if you only have a small outdoor space, a couple of larger comfier chairs or an outdoor sofa with a side table will always feel more inviting or luxurious than several smaller bistro style chairs, even if they take up most of your available space. Treat your balcony as an extension of your living room and instead invest in some more generously sized wicker or rattan chairs that will mean you'll be happy to hang out in this space for hours at a time.’

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2. Incorporate an abundance of greenery

(Image credit: Future PLC)

There are so many benefits to starting a balcony garden and making the space look more stylish and elevated is only one of them – but a very important one.

‘I would be sure to include plenty of greenery in planters to give it a really tropical feel, and clearly signal it as a defined outdoor space separate to your indoors,’ Jo at See Your Place recommends.

Holly at Holla Design adds, ‘Add greenery at varying heights for softness, texture and a touch of privacy.’

3. Lay down an outdoor rug

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Speaking of texture, don’t forget about your balcony’s floor and lay down an outdoor rug in order to make the space feel cosier and soft.

‘My top tip? Use an outdoor rug, it will totally change the feel of your space,’ Jo at See Your Place shares.

While there are various brightly patterned designs, I would stick to outdoor rugs that look and feel more natural in order to create that cosy and soft atmosphere and feel – this £49.99 indoor/outdoor rug from H&M Home is perfect in my opinion.

4. Opt for natural materials

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘Natural materials like timber, rattan, linen and stone instantly elevate the look and keep it feeling timeless,’ Holly at Holla Design says.

Going for natural materials over synthetic ones is also important in terms of texture. Not to mention that natural materials always look more expensive.

5. Add colourful scatter cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/Robert Sanderson)

Textiles are very important in making a balcony look and feel cosy and elevated. And if you visit any stylish balcony, you’re sure to see plenty of cushions scattered around, injecting colour, texture and pattern into the space.

‘I love adding vibrant and colourful scatter cushions on a sofa and Christopher Farr has some brilliant outdoor fabrics that are excellent for adding a pop of colour and character,’ Francesca Leat reveals.

Even with outdoor cushions you can stick to natural textures by opting for designs likes this M&S pure cotton woven striped outdoor cushion.

6. Don’t forget about lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘If I had to choose just one essential element, it would be lighting,’ Holly at Holla Design starts.

The right lighting is just as important in your outdoor spaces as it is inside your home. And just like in your living room, here, too, a layered lighting scheme is best.

‘Good lighting completely transforms a balcony and extends how late into the evening you can enjoy the space. Warm layered lighting feels more luxurious and inviting but rechargeable lamps, lanterns or festoon lights in warm tones over cool tones make such a difference in the atmosphere,’ Holly says.

7. Create a connection to your interiors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Your balcony doesn’t exist in isolation. It’s connected to the rest of your home and it’s used by the same person or people – you. And it makes all the difference to the style of a balcony when you treat it as a part of your home and apply the same decorating standards.

‘Create visual flow with the interior by carrying through a consistent colour palette, material or texture, this makes both spaces feel larger and more cohesive,’ Holly explains.

Top stylish balcony picks