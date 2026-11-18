From Christmas paper chains adorning our ceilings to Jilly Cooper's Rivals gracing our TV screens - the 80s are back. What was once seen as retro (in a bad way) is now a trend in and of itself, and we're seeing 80s influences all around our homes.

One area that is more controversial is our bathrooms. Avocado sets and carpet might not be back, but sunken baths just might be - and Stacey Solomon is proving it to be true.

In her new house, she inherited an 80s-inspired round, sunken bathtub with a marbled pink surround. It's totally over the top, but in the best ways - and it sounds like Stacey's mind is changing, too.

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Here's why this 80's trend could be one to try in 2027.

While lots of interiors trends seem to come back around, with bathroom trends, some of them have stayed firmly stuck in the past. The bathroom decor of the 70s and 80s can be controversial at best, and many of these impractical styles haven't found a place in our modern homes.

However, Stacey Solomon's unexpected sunken bath, that is the size of a swimming pool, is making a case for this dated trend to make a comeback.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey said, 'This was the craziest, biggest bathroom I've ever seen in my whole entire life. The tiles are actually handpainted.'

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'They're just loads of naked people. Don't get me started on this giant swimming pool basically. Last but not least, this room just gets better and better - the sauna'.

(Image credit: Victorian Plumbing)

And while Stacey has inherited one in her home, would you go out of your way to embrace this statement feature?

'1970s-inspired sunken baths are experiencing a resurgence, and this is likely due to the growing desire to create bathrooms that feel more like luxurious, spa-like retreats,' explains Alex Woods, Victorian Plumbing's bathroom expert.

'Sunken baths create a real sense of comfort and escapism. Having a bath lower into the floor makes it feel more cocooning and inviting, while also introducing another level to the room, which adds depth,' he adds.

From a design point of view, the effect that sunken baths have is actually very clever. As Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs explains, 'What a sunken bath really does is drop your eyeline, and once you're sitting down inside the floor you take in far more wall and far less of the clutter at knee height, which is why the ceiling feels further away and the room reads as calmer than it actually is.'

If you're ready to make an impact with your bathroom design choices and you have the space available, you'll want to carefully plan a sunken bath.

'You need the full depth of the bath below your finished floor, and you still need a fall on the waste beneath that. In practice it's a ground-floor conversation, or a new build where you can set the levels from the start, because on a suspended timber floor you're cutting joists and that makes it a structural engineer's decision before it's ever a designer's,' Keeley adds.

Opting for a statement marble surround, like the one chosen for this walk in shower, will create a beautiful luxurious look. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Paul Raeside)

If you are able to create a sunken bath, or if you can't and want to borrow elements from the design, the surround is where you should focus your attention.

'If the structure does allow it, the surround is where the budget should go, because a broad stone edge with a softly curved opening is what turns a hole in the floor into a feature, particularly if the same stone carries on across the floor,' says Keeley. 'I'd also run the underfloor heating through the surround, because cold stone against a wet shoulder undoes the sense of retreat you've just spent so much achieving.'

It's a big undertaking, but it's a definite conversation starter for your home.

Shop the look

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Lizzo Ribbed Glass Bathroom Set £21.99 at La Redoute UK These ribbed bathroom accessories feel subtly retro - I love the baby pink shade. Victorian Plumbing Harmony Luxury 1800 x 1200 Super Deep Two-Person Inset Bath £699.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk If you're ready to commit, this sunken bath tub from Victoria Plumbing will be your best bet. Amazon Maison Du Savon De Marseille £29.95 at Amazon UK For a true retro touch, opt for this French soap and wall holder. It will be a guaranteed conversation starter.

Now is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.