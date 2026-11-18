As much as I love making my home cosy for winter, my hallway is another story. If, like me, the area feels like a dumping ground for bulky coats, school bags and muddy wellies, you're probably wondering how to transition your hallway for winter without it taking over.

Whether you're prioritising practicality or style when planning the perfect hallway, a few clever storage solutions and seasonal upgrades can help it cope with whatever winter throws at it.

'Your hallway is the first impression of your home, so small, thought-through changes to lighting, scent, texture and storage can make a real difference without undertaking a major overhaul,' says John Law, creative director at Woodhouse & Law.

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But even if you are short on space, there are plenty of ways you can make your hallway feel better equipped for winter. To find out how, I asked interior and organising experts to share their top tips, from clever storage hacks to seasonal finishing touches.

1. Protect hallway floors with practical rugs and mats

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jeremy Phillips)

The hallway is one of the busiest areas in your home, and keeping your hallway floors clean in winter can feel impossible when mud, dirt and moisture are constantly being tracked inside.

Kirsty Barton, head of brand & product at Alternative Flooring, says one of the easiest ways to protect them is by adding hardwearing doormats and hallway rugs.

'Wool works brilliantly in the entryway, helping to add a luxurious and warm touch while remaining hardwearing,' she says. 'However, synthetic fibres should be considered for those busy households looking for something durable and stain resistant, especially in winter when muddy boots and wet paws are to be expected.'

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For a quick, affordable update, John recommends starting with a good-quality doormat. 'A substantial coir mat is a practical first line of defence against winter mud and moisture,' he says.

And if you want something softer and more decorative, John suggests adding a hardwearing natural-fibre or patterned hallway runner to catch any remaining dirt.

2. Give your hallway a seasonal declutter

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Before you buy any new storage, a seasonal declutter is one of the most effective ways to transition your hallway for winter.

'If you’re struggling for space, or find it difficult to keep your hallway tidy, consider storing your typical summer items such as summer jackets and hats, flips flops and sunglasses elsewhere in your home,' says Hester Van Hien, a home decluttering and organising consultant.

And one thing that can make a big difference? Clearing things out before you organise your hallway. 'Organised clutter is still clutter,' adds Hester.

She suggests sorting through everything that's in your hallway to see if there’s anything you no longer want or need, or whether there are any items that are best stored elsewhere.

3. Create a dedicated space for wet boots

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

If muddy boots and wet coats live in your hallway, it can make the space feel messier than it needs to be.

'A welly rack or designated boot storage is a practical addition for the wetter months, particularly in busy family homes,' says John. 'Keeping muddy footwear contained helps keep floors clean and prevents the hallway from feeling chaotic.'

An umbrella stand by the door is worth having too, especially during the winter months, to avoid any puddles or drips trailing down your hallway.

4. Make storage space work harder

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Winter brings a whole extra layer of stuff - your big, thick coats and chunky hats and scarves - and in a small hallway it can easily feel overwhelming. Thankfully, there are some surprisingly clever hallway storage ideas that make the best use of the space and keep clutter at bay.

Hester says it's all about maximising your space. 'Look for shoe storage cupboards in which you store your shoes at an angle,' she says. 'These cupboards are much shallower than shoe racks where you store your shoes flat, leaving you more space to walk past it.'

And it's not only floor space you've got to work with. 'Make use of the height of your hallway, by having coat hooks at different heights. Higher for adults and lower for children, for example,' adds Hester.

If you have a built-in cupboard, don't neglect the back of the door. 'Consider securing some hooks on the inside of the doors to hang up typical hallway items such as bicycle helmets and umbrellas,' she says. 'Instead of individual hooks, you can also use an over-door hook or hanger.'

5. Add warmer lighting

(Image credit: Future / The Contented Nest / Dan Duchars)

A few clever hallway lighting ideas can go a long way when it comes to transitioning your hallway for winter. After all, there's nothing less inviting than returning home to a pitch-black hallway and fumbling for the light switch.

'Take inspiration from welcoming boutique hotels, introducing layered lighting,' advises Kirsty.

This could mean combining your main ceiling light with a table lamp on a console or a wall light to create a softer, more welcoming glow.

If you don't want to leave a lamps switched on all day, plug a table lamp into a smart plug (like this one from Amazon ) or timer, so it switches on before you get home.

6. Bring in seasonal scents and styling

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

First impressions count, and introducing a seasonal scent into your hallway is a simple way to make it feel more inviting. 'Scent is an often-overlooked part of creating a welcoming entrance,' John points out. 'Introduce scented candles or diffusers with warmer, more enveloping notes of amber, cedarwood, sandalwood, cinnamon or clove to give the hallway a subtle seasonal lift.'

He also recommends refreshing your console table. 'Swap lighter summer accessories for something a little more seasonal. Think arrangements of dried foliage, sculptural branches or winter-flowering hellebores, alongside accessories in rich burgundy, tobacco, forest green and warm amber tones,' he says.

Knowing how to transition your hallway for winter doesn't need to become a huge project. A few simple changes - such as a sturdy doormat, a seasonal declutter and a dedicated place to stash muddy boots - will make the biggest difference.