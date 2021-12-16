We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve not got one of the best broadband and phone deals then your internet connection may have slowed you getting here. It’ll be worth the wait. Below you’ll find simply the best deals out there right now to get you the fastest possible broadband speeds at the lowest price in your area.

It’s worth noting you’ve landed on the best broadband and phone deals, as opposed to only the best broadband deals. If you aren’t able to get a phone line where you are then the best broadband only deals is what you’ll need.

If landlines aren’t an issue, and you don’t mind paying for a phone line, or even want one, then these deals could help you get some super savings.

By adding more than one service from a provider you can save money. So if you were going to get a landline anyway, this way could get you faster broadband without spending more. If you’re also looking to get a TV package though, it’s worth looking at the best broadband and TV deals as you can save even more with a bundle like that.

So, what do you need to look out for? Speed is the main concern. As a rough guide, Netflix says you need a 25Mb line to enjoy 4K and UHD streaming of its video content. So if you’ve got a few people doing that in your home then add a bit more bandwidth.

But with video chat and smart home gadgets more common than ever, it’s always best to go for the fastest line you can afford to ensure you don’t need to think about speed again – as it all just works smoothly.

With all that in mind, here are the best broadband and phone deals you can get right now.

Best broadband and phone deals you can get in November 2021

Best fibre broadband and phone deals

Provider Package Speed Contract length Line rental included? Set-up costs Price BT Fibre 2 67Mb 24-month contract Yes Free £29.99/mo with £90 Mastercard credit TalkTalk Fibre 65 67Mb 18-month contract Yes Free £22/mo with £90 voucher

Best broadband and phone deals with anytime calls

Provider Package Speed Contract length Line rental included? Set-up costs Price Now Broadband Super Fibre 63Mb 18-month contract Yes Free £22/mo Now Broadband Super Fibre 63Mb 1-month contract Yes Free £22/mo

Cheapest broadband and phone deals outright

Provider Package Speed Contract length Line rental included? Set-up costs Price Vodafone Superfast 2 63Mb 24-month contract Yes Free £20.49/mo + £130 voucher + free Amazon Fire HD8 tablet for existing mobile customers Plusnet Unlimited Broadband 10Mb 18-month contract Yes Free £18.99/mo + £75 Mastercard credit Now Broadband Brilliant Broadband 11Mb 12-month contract Yes £5 setup – £18/mo

Best broadband and phone deals for new customers

Provider Package Speed Contract length Line rental included? Set-up costs Price Sky Superfast Broadband 59Mb 18-month contract Yes Free £26/mo + £100 voucher BT BT Fibre 1 50Mb 24 month contract Yes Free £28/mo

Best broadband and phone deals for reliability

Provider Package Speed Contract length Line rental included? Set-up costs Price Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra 66Mb 18-month contract Yes Free £23.95/mo + £70 reward card BT BT Essential 36Mb 24 month contract Yes Free £25/mo

Best broadband and phone deals for businesses

Provider Package Speed Contract length Line rental included? Set-up costs Price Virgin Media M200 + Phone 213Mb 18-month contract Yes Free £35 setup – £40/mo + free weekend calls BT Full Fibre 900 900Mb 24 month contract Yes Free £60/mo

Best broadband and phone deals for pensioners

Provider Package Speed Contract length Line rental included? Set-up costs Price Vodafone Superfast 1 35Mb 24 month contract Yes Free £19.49/mo + £130 voucher BT Broadband 10Mb 24 month contract Yes Free £25/mo

Do broadband and phone deals include line rental?

Since 2016 broadband companies have been required to advertise their costs as inclusive. That means they can no longer put a price for the broadband and then have a hidden line rental cost that gets added on. Now what you see should be what you get. So if your deal is for broadband and phone, the price you’re quoted will include line rental.

One way some companies get around this is by adding on a large installation fee at the start. However, as you’ll see from all our deals here, this isn’t the case with many free to set up and the highest fee on an average length contract being a seemingly pointless £5 charge.

Since the company may still incur costs for offering a landline, you may simply find that the overall price of the deal is higher than if you went for a broadband only deal instead. But this is not always the case as you’ll see in the next point below.

Why is broadband and phone cheaper than broadband only?

The most simple way to explain why it’s cheaper to get broadband and a phone line is because it’s more difficult to cancel. This means you have to cancel two services, not just one. As such these contracts, when ended, can revert to a higher price.

This used to be a way these companies caught people out to make more money but rules have changed and they’re now required to notify customers if their deal prices are going to jump up after their contracts end. Some people still don’t change though, so it clearly must still work in the company’s favour, hence the lower price.

So, if you remember to cancel or change your deal once it ends, getting a phone line – even if you don’t use it – could save you money.

How do I switch broadband and phone provider?

Legislation in recent years has made switching across providers easier than ever for the customer. Now all you need to do is sign up for the new package and that new company will deal with making the switch over from your old provider. Yup, you don’t even have to contact your provider as you once did. It’s all handled for you.

All this applies only if you’ve completed the length of your contract with your current broadband provider. If you’re still in the contract period then you’ll have to contact your broadband company and potentially pay a fee to exit early.

Can I get broadband and phone without a contract?

There are very few options but you can get a broadband and phone deal without a contract. These are ideal for students or anybody that can’t or doesn’t want to commit to a longer term payment. That freedom to leave whenever you want will cost you though as the up front amount will be higher.

So expect higher setup costs, potentially higher monthly fees and no special offers like you may have got for signing up to a contract. But with the ability to switch to a cheaper deal whenever you want, it has its advantages.

Most of these deals are found in the form of rolling monthly contracts which auto renew but allow you to leave month to month with a 30-day notice period.

One example is the Now Broadband Super Fibre + Free Anytime Calls deal, which gets you a 63Mb line on a rolling monthly basis. This is charged at £22 per month but requires an initial £65 setup fee.

A pretty good deal when you consider the freedom this represents.