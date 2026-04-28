Got a conservatory that's already starting to overheat? I asked the experts whether conservatory air conditioning is a worthwhile investment or a waste of money

Conservatories have undoubtedly come a long way since the days when they picked up their reputation for being leaky, draughty add-ons that were freezing in winter and unbearably hot in summer, but that doesn't mean they don't still throw up a few issues from time to time.

Being constructed from such a large amount of glass inevitably means that, when the sun is beating down, even high-quality conservatories can become pretty balmy – so if you don't want to find yourself having to avoid spending time there you will need to think about how you will address this.

Air conditioning might seem like the most obvious solution but is it the best way to keep a conservatory cool? To find out, I asked the experts.

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Is conservatory air conditioning a good idea?

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

While air conditioning was rarely found in UK homes in the past, it is now becoming a more common feature – due, in part, to domestic units now being more widely available and affordable as well as the fact that temperatures are on the rise. But how do they perform in a conservatory?

'It really depends on the space and how it’s built,' picks up Martyn Fowler, founder of Elite Renewables. 'Conservatories are one of the hardest areas of a house to control temperature in because of the amount of glazing. In summer they heat up very quickly and in winter heat loss is an issue.

'If you use the space regularly then an air conditioning unit can make it far more usable during hot weather,' continues Martyn. 'Some modern units can also provide cooling and heating, so they help in winter as well. The key thing is that the unit needs to be sized correctly. If the system is too small it will struggle to keep up with the heat gain from the glass.'

'Using air conditioning in a conservatory may help to keep things cooler in summer but the size of the unit versus the area you are trying to keep cool will need calculating for full effect,' agrees Terry Hill, MD of KLG Rutland. 'If the conservatory is actually south facing, then even a top-of the-range-system might struggle.'

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Martyn Fowler Social Links Navigation Founder of Elite Renewables Founder of Elite Renewables, Martyn Fowler is one of the UK's leading renewable technology experts, working with heat pumps for the last 2 decades. His passion for decarbonisation matched with a deep technical experience of the technology make him one of the industry's go-to experts for all things renewable.

Terry Hill MD of KLG Rutland KLG Rutland was founded in 1973 and specialise in designing, delivering and installing windows, doors and conservatories. Terry took over as MD in 2016 and is highly knowledgeable in all aspects of designing and delivering glazing to customers.

What type of air conditioning is best for a conservatory?

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

There are several different types of air conditioning and what works for one home might be quite different to the best solution for another. In conservatories, however, extra care needs to go into choosing the best system if you want this to be a worthwhile investment.

'A key thing to consider is that conservatories are less energy efficient because they are not insulated,' explains Tom Houlker, air conditioning expert and director of HoulkAir. 'This means that a higher power supply, or BTUs, is needed to control the room's temperature. The higher the required power supply, the higher the price of a unit.'

Power aside, for most people, the decision comes down to portable vs wall-mounted air conditioning – so which is best?

'Portable units are fine for occasional use, but they are not ideal for conservatories that get very hot,' explains Martyn Fowler. 'They tend to be noisy and less efficient. You also need a hose vented through a window, which lets warm air back in.'

'Portable units and standing fans are less expensive and are functional alternatives, but they take up valuable room and are cumbersome,' adds Tom Houlker.

'A wall-mounted split system is usually the better option if you use the room a lot,' advises Martyn Fowler. 'These are quieter and much more effective at dealing with the heat load from large areas of glass.'

Tom Houlker Social Links Navigation Director of HoulkAir Tom Houlker is the director of Houlk Air, heating and cooling specialists, based in Manchester. Tom has over 10 years of experience working in the HVAC industry and has risen from a building services engineer to the director of his own air conditioning company. He is an expert in air conditioning, cooling, and heating and can provide expert comments on all aspects of the industry as someone who has worked at each level.

Shop portable air conditioners

Meaco MeacoCool MC Series 7,000R Portable Air Conditioner £254.99 at Amazon This powerful air conditioning unit is capable of cooling rooms up to 22m² and has been awarded a class A energy certificate so it won't affect your energy bills much. Window kits come included. Belaco Portable Air Conditioner 9000BTU 4-in-1 £271.69 at Amazon Not only does this unit function as an air conditioner, it also works as a fan and dehumidifier. To make life easier it can be set on a timer and is capable of cooling spaces up to 20m². The window kit is included too. Avalla S-770 Portable Air Conditioner/Dehumidifier £329.99 at Robert Dyas Combining air conditioner, dehumidifier and fan all in one handy, yet powerful, unit, this model is also capable of removing an impressive 36 litres of moisture per day and can be used in rooms of up to 122m3.

What is the best way to use air conditioning in a conservatory?

(Image credit: David Salisbury)

If you decide to go ahead and either install wall-mounted air conditioning or invest in one of the best portable air conditioning units out there, you want to ensure you are getting the most out of it. According to Terry Hill, in many cases, this will mean making a few upgrades to older conservatories.

'To give air conditioning a chance, use heat reflective glass with good thermal resistance for new or refurbished conservatories,' advises Terry. 'To make your conservatory comfortably usable all year round opt for a premium solid tiled roof with heat reflective sky lights.'

'Air conditioning works best when the space is already reasonably well controlled in terms of temperature,' agrees Martyn Fowler. 'If the room is overheating badly, the system will have to work much harder and running costs will be higher.'

Are there other ways to keep a conservatory cool without air conditioning?

(Image credit: Blinds 2go)

Of course air conditioning is just one way of keeping a conservatory cool – there are lots of other methods that work really well too. In fact, Martyn Fowler suggests trying these before parting with any money.

'I would look at shading and ventilation before installing air conditioning,' says Martyn. 'If the sun is hitting the glass all day, the room will overheat no matter what cooling system you use. Conservatory blinds, solar control film or roof shading can reduce the heat load significantly and make any cooling system you do invest in more effective.

'Opening roof vents and windows on opposite sides, or fitting a small extractor fan can also help move hot air out,' continues Martyn. 'Heat builds up high in a conservatory, so ventilation at roof level is very effective.

'It is also worth looking at modernising an old conservatory. Insulation upgrades can help too,' Martyn adds. 'You can replace polycarbonate roofs with insulated tiled systems, which keeps the temperature much more stable all year round. That is a bigger investment though.'

Shop conservatory blinds

Semi Sheer Pleated Blind by Symple Stuff £103.99 at Wayfair Available in four subtle colourways, this stylish pleated blackout blind will prevent the sun causing overheating at the hottest points of the day and is super easy to install. Dunelm Easy Clip Pleated Blind £65 at Dunelm Not only is this blind a complete cinch to install, it is also made from a cellular fabric designed to trap air, retaining heat in the winter and preventing overheating in the summer. DuoShade Ivory EasiFIT Thermal Blind From £21.15 at Blinds 2go Designed to stop the sun's rays in their tracks, this clever blind is made from a honeycomb fabric that is coated internally with reflective aluminium to prevent overheating.

FAQs

Does conservatory air conditioning add value to a home?

While conservatories can be the perfect spot to enjoy the best views of your garden, when they are badly designed or have seen better days, they can actually devalue a house. However, with a few upgrades this can change – and air conditioning can help here too.

'Well-designed conservatories can add 5-10% to a home's value, and installing an integrated AC unit can provide 2.5% on top of this,' reveals Tom Houlker. 'Air conditioning units are a great long-term investment to keep your conservatory functional and comfortable all year round.

'While installations are an investment, they quietly add value to your home – and they provide greater comfort in more ways than one. Units can also filter outside particles, keeping the air inside your home cleaner. This is perfect for hay fever sufferers.'

One of the biggest conservatory design mistakes is to overlook the need for proper shading from the sun. It isn't just blinds that can help here though – window films and tints can also make a huge difference.