Does there really have to be a door between your house and conservatory or is there a way of opening them up to each other? I asked the experts for the best solution (that doesn’t break the law)

Conservatories continue to be a popular way to add space to a house, providing a bright, airy new room that feels wholly connected to the garden, but without the need for a lengthy planning process or too much in the way of disruptive building work.

Interestingly, building regulations approval is not usually needed for conservatories either making the construction process even simpler. That said, if you are planning a conservatory and want to ensure it is exempt, there are certain criteria you need to be aware of, otherwise you could end up breaching the rules and, in some cases, actually devaluing your home.

One key requirement of the building regs is that a door needs to separate the main house and conservatory, but things are not always straightforward, plus there are other criteria that need to be taken into consideration too. In order to help you get to grips with all the rules and regs you need to be aware of, including when, where and how you'll need to separate your conservatory from your house, I asked the experts to clarify things.

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Does there have to be a door between a conservatory and the house?

(Image credit: Vale Garden Houses)

First things first – you may well have heard that there has to be a door separating a conservatory from the main house and, if you were in any doubt, I asked Paula Higgins, Chief Executive at HomeOwners Alliance, to clear things up.

'For a conservatory to be exempt from building regulations there generally needs to be a door, wall or window separating it from the main house,' explains Paula. 'In practice this means the conservatory must be thermally separated from the property by external-quality doors, windows or the original external wall. If those doors or the wall are removed and the conservatory becomes open plan with the house, it is usually treated as an extension, and the full building regulations will apply.'

'If you remove that door without upgrading the conservatory, you are technically in breach of the building regs,' adds Zaeem Chaudhary, director and Chartered Architectural Technologist at AC Design Solution.

Paula Higgins Social Links Navigation Chief Executive at HomeOwners Alliance After spending 15 years reforming housing policy in government, enough was enough. Homeowners needed a voice and HomeOwners Alliance was born. Their Find a Structural Engineer tool is particularly useful.

Zaeem Chaudhary Social Links Navigation Director and Chartered Architectural Technologist at AC Design Solution Zaeem Chaudhary, MCIAT, is director of AC Design Solution, a multidisciplinary practice delivering architecture, structural engineering, and party wall services across London and the UK

Why is a door needed between a conservatory and house?

(Image credit: Chaunceys Timber Flooring)

Clearly then, if you want your conservatory to remain exempt from building regulations, a door or some kind of acceptable thermal separation is needed – but why is this?

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The building regulations for conservatories are not just there to make homeowners jump through unnecessary hoops – they are designed to ensure homes are safe to live in as well as being as energy efficient as possible.

One of the main reasons why a door is required to separate the conservatory from the house is to prevent the spread of fire, reducing the risk of a fire spreading from the conservatory into the rest of the house.

The door is also designed to help improve energy efficiency. Conservatories can be a source of heat loss and, in many cases, are prone to fluctuating temperatures. By installing a door, your home's heating system won't be under as much pressure to keep the temperature in your house stable.

Why type of door can be used?

It is important to be aware that you can't just install any old door between your house and conservatory to meet building regs requirements.

When buying internal doors, they must be fire-rated, meaning they have been tested to prevent the spread of fire for a minimum amount of time.

This doesn't mean you'll be restricted when it comes to finding stylish doors to do your glazed addition justice. There are plenty of options, from bifold doors and sliding to more traditional French doors out there that come with suitable fire-ratings.

Can a conservatory ever be open to the rest of the house?

(Image credit: Vale Garden Houses)

More and more homeowners are now choosing to convert their conservatories into full-blown extensions, opening them up to the rest of the house and carrying out upgrades that make them more comfortable to spend time in.

However, once you open it up to the rest of the house you will almost certainly need to get building regulations approval. It isn't just a case of meeting all the rules and regs – this will also ensure your safety and enjoyment of the new space.

'If you want an open plan I would strongly suggest upgrading the conservatory roof, there are retrofit roofing companies specially for conservatories which helps when it comes to meeting the building regulation requirements for energy efficiency,' says Zaeem Chaudhary. 'You will also need to upgrade the insulation.'

'It’s also important to note that any new structural opening created between the house and the conservatory will require building regulations approval, even if the conservatory structure would otherwise qualify for exemption,' adds Paula Higgins.

What other changes might mean conservatory building regs are needed?

It isn't just removing a door that will mean conservatory building regulations approval will be needed, as Paula Higgins points out.

'There are also several other conditions that typically need to be met for the exemption,' she says. 'The conservatory should be single storey, built at ground level and no larger than 30m2, and it should have an independent heating system with separate temperature and on/off controls rather than being connected to the home’s central heating.

'Even where the conservatory itself is exempt, glazing and any fixed electrical installations must still comply with the relevant building regulations,' adds Paula.

FAQs

What should you do if you inherited a conservatory that’s open to the rest of the house?

If you have purchased an older property to renovate you might find that there is no door between the existing conservatory and house and, in reality, this is something that should be pointed out when buying a house while the relevant surveys were being carried out.

'If you have inherited a conservatory that is already open to the house, you can check whether building regulations approval was ever obtained,' advises Zaeem Chaudhary. 'If they weren't and it is 12 months after the work was carried out, enforcement action is unlikely, but when it comes to selling your solicitor will ask about it.

'You should either reinstate the door or upgrade the conservatory to full extension standards.'

When might you need planning permission for a conservatory?

The world of conservatory planning permission can be a complicated one and, while in many cases it won't be necessary to apply for permission, this isn't a given.

'If you’re considering adding a conservatory, it’s also worth checking the planning rules and who you hire to build it,' picks up Paula Higgins. 'Many conservatories fall within permitted development, meaning planning permission isn’t usually required if they stay within certain size and height limits, but this can change if you live in a listed building, conservation area or have already extended your home significantly.

'And, as with any home improvement project, the quality of the installation matters. Look for reputable tradespeople, ideally those registered with recognised glazing schemes such as FENSA, ask to see previous work and always get multiple quotes and a clear written contract before starting the project.'

If you are considering taking down an existing conservatory or adding a new one and are wondering if a conservatory will add value, there are several points to consider. The answer to this very much depends on the quality of the design and its construction if this is to be a useful addition that enhances the house rather than drags it down.