Is it ever a good idea to use a conservatory as an extra bedroom? Experts told me it’s definitely a feasible option, but only if you follow these 7 crucial pointers

Conservatories can be used for all kinds of things – as an extra living room from which to enjoy views out over your well-tended garden, as a sunny spot to sit and work from home away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, or even as bright and open kitchen extension – but how about a conservatory bedroom?

While the idea might sound like a good one, particularly if you are planning a conservatory that could double up as a guest bedroom, given all the glazing that goes into the construction of this kind of structure, how practical an idea actually is it when it comes to things like privacy, temperature regulation and furniture layouts?

If you are toying with the idea of designing a bedroom within your conservatory, I asked the experts for their top tips on ensuring the new space is dreamy – not an awful nightmare.

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Do conservatories make good bedrooms?

(Image credit: ILIV)

Unlike in a room within the main house, the walls of a conservatory are largely glass – and in some cases, the roof will also be glazed. Additionally, in many cases the conservatory will be separated from the main body of the house by external doors. But does this mean you can't successfully create a bedroom here?

Terry Hill, managing director at KLG Rutland, thinks conservatories can be brilliant places to realise your bedroom ideas, with the right approach. 'Turning a conservatory into a bedroom is a fun alternative to the usual brick walls. There’s nothing better than waking up on a sunny day and being able to enjoy your garden from your bed, or cosy nights staring up at the stars,' says Terry.

Michael Arrowsmith, manager at Etheridge Windows, agrees that, with careful design, a conservatory bedroom can be a good idea. 'A conservatory bedroom can work well, but only if it’s planned properly. The main thing to understand is that a traditional conservatory behaves very differently to the rest of the house.

'In terms of whether it’s a good idea, it depends on how the conservatory has been built or upgraded,' continues Michael. 'A well-insulated, modern conservatory can make a bright, calm bedroom space. A basic or older one is better suited to occasional use, like a guest room, rather than somewhere you sleep every night. The key is to treat it less like a traditional conservatory and more like an extension – once you do that, it becomes much easier to make the space work.'

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Terry Hill Social Links Navigation Managing director at KLG Rutland Terry has been MD at KLG Rutland since 2016. The company has over 50 years experience in designing, delivering and installing windows, doors and conservatories.

Michael Arrowsmith Social Links Navigation Manager at Etheridge Windows Michael is manager at Etheridge Windows, a family-run business established in 2019. They specialise in doors, windows and conservatories and aim to make the whole process of choosing new windows and doors stress-free.

How to create a conservatory bedroom

So the idea is feasible – but how can you ensure project success? I asked the experts for their top tips.

1. Temperature regulation is key

(Image credit: The Radiator Company)

Of all the potential conservatory design mistakes it is the failure to address their tendency to overheat in summer and become freezing cold in the winter that usually comes out on top. However, thanks to modern glazing innovations and better design, this no longer has to be the case. If you are adding a new structure, this is less likely to be a problem, but when modernising an old conservatory, addressing these issues should be a priority.

'One of the main considerations when using your conservatory as a bedroom is temperature,' picks up Terry Hill. 'Regular bedrooms retain more heat in thanks to thick insulation in the walls, whereas conservatories are largely glazed with less insulation. This means sleeping in the winter could be a little cold for some, but improving heating in the room can solve this issue.'