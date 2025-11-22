This Christmas garland hack goes viral every year – it’s the perfect way to give your kitchen a low-effort but very effective festive makeover
It's so affordable and takes less than 10 minutes
Something has shifted in the air in the last couple of weeks and Christmas is officially right around the corner, which of course means that decorating is about to begin - if you haven't started already. This tension rod garland hack went viral two years ago, and it still remains one of the best Christmas decor hacks we've seen, especially in a kitchen.
Kitchens can be tricky to decorate as you want Christmas decor that doesn't get in the way of your surfaces and practical cooking areas, which is why decorating doorways and windows with a garland is one of the most clever ways to spruce up your space for the festive season.
It's so good, in fact, that Amazon sold out of tension rods when the hack first gained popularity, so you'll want to move fast before the same happens.
While we're all for adding one of the best artificial Christmas trees to your kitchen to embrace the full festive spirit, sometimes it's not feasible to make room for one. Decking every doorway in garlands, however, helps to extend the Christmas cheer through to every room in your home.
Whether you live in a period property with high ceilings that make it difficult to attach a garland or a rental where you can't use nails, this DIY Christmas decor hack uses only a tension rod and artificial garland, making it affordable and easy to put up and take down.
Jen Rothbury, otherwise known as interior blogger @crack_the_shutters, featured the viral DIY garland hack on her page, showing how you can recreate it in a doorway.
This year, however, we've been inspired by a twist on the trend that takes it from a doorway to a window. Our windows don't get much love when it comes to festive decorating, but it's a clever way of adding decor to the inside and outside of your home, as it can be seen from the exterior.
Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, gave this garland hack a try last year in her kitchen window and plans to recreate it again for the festive season in 2025, as shown above.
It helps to frame a window pane, making a kitchen feel warmer and more inviting, even if the weather outside is frightful. It's super easy to make yourself too, all you need are a few supplies that you can shop below.
Shopping list
This hack shouldn't take more than 10 minutes to complete and can be as affordable as you want it to be, so it's definitely one to give a try on the run up to Christmas.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
