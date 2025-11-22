Something has shifted in the air in the last couple of weeks and Christmas is officially right around the corner, which of course means that decorating is about to begin - if you haven't started already. This tension rod garland hack went viral two years ago, and it still remains one of the best Christmas decor hacks we've seen, especially in a kitchen.

Kitchens can be tricky to decorate as you want Christmas decor that doesn't get in the way of your surfaces and practical cooking areas, which is why decorating doorways and windows with a garland is one of the most clever ways to spruce up your space for the festive season.

It's so good, in fact, that Amazon sold out of tension rods when the hack first gained popularity, so you'll want to move fast before the same happens.

While we're all for adding one of the best artificial Christmas trees to your kitchen to embrace the full festive spirit, sometimes it's not feasible to make room for one. Decking every doorway in garlands, however, helps to extend the Christmas cheer through to every room in your home.

Whether you live in a period property with high ceilings that make it difficult to attach a garland or a rental where you can't use nails, this DIY Christmas decor hack uses only a tension rod and artificial garland, making it affordable and easy to put up and take down.

Jen Rothbury, otherwise known as interior blogger @crack_the_shutters, featured the viral DIY garland hack on her page, showing how you can recreate it in a doorway.

This year, however, we've been inspired by a twist on the trend that takes it from a doorway to a window. Our windows don't get much love when it comes to festive decorating, but it's a clever way of adding decor to the inside and outside of your home, as it can be seen from the exterior.

Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, gave this garland hack a try last year in her kitchen window and plans to recreate it again for the festive season in 2025, as shown above.

It helps to frame a window pane, making a kitchen feel warmer and more inviting, even if the weather outside is frightful. It's super easy to make yourself too, all you need are a few supplies that you can shop below.

Shopping list

Weldun Extendable Curtain Tension Rod £9.99 at Amazon UK This white tension rod will blend well into white walls, in case your garland doesn't completely cover it. 100 Led Battery Operated Cluster String Lights £10 at Dunelm Wrap some battery powered fairy lights around the garland to add a twinkle come the evening. Cox & Cox Scandi Pine Garland £60 at Cox and Cox This artificial Scandi garland is so chic and will look authentic in your kitchen.

This hack shouldn't take more than 10 minutes to complete and can be as affordable as you want it to be, so it's definitely one to give a try on the run up to Christmas.