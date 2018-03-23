The 10 Things I Hate About You house is up for sale

It's just too good to be true...

You can’t deny that the 1990s was one awesome decade. And now you have the chance to own an icon of that time. No, not Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack mini dress. We’re talking the house used in our favourite ‘90s film, 10 Things I Hate About You.

The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom Victorian property played a starring role in the movie, and has barely changed since.

Fans of the film will certainly recall this hallway, with its custom hardwood floors and staircase. It’s where Bianca Stratford, played by Larisa Olyenik, is forced to try on a pregnancy belly by her father. And it’s the setting for the scenes where Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) arrive to take the sisters to prom.

The only major update has been in the kitchen, which was renovated in 2006.

It now leads through to this cute breakfast area.

Remember this sitting room? It’s where Kat and Bianca argue over their dad’s dating policy, in the modern-day retelling of Shakespeare’s Taming Of The Shrew.

Related: See our living room ideas

Each of the five bedrooms takes in views of the Old Tacoma waterfront – the house is situated in Tacoma, Washington state, though just outside Seattle, the fictional setting for the film.

These rooms served as Kat and Bianca’s bedrooms in the movie.

And downstairs there’s a surprise! We didn’t see it in the film, because we’re sure Bianca would have thrown a house party if she had access to this bar and lounge.

The Hollywood-famous property is on sale for £1.6million through Jeff Jensen Homes, who describe the place as a ‘true symbol of grandeur’. It’s priced a little higher than other houses in the area due to its impressive size and curb appeal, not to mention its famous past.

Take a tour of this Washington home: Step inside a cool and contemporary beachside home in Seattle

Video Of The Week

10 things? We can’t think of one thing we hate about this place!