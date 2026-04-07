I spent £10,000 trying to add value to my house before putting it on the market – this is what was worth it, and what wasn’t

My husband and I recently accepted an offer on the house we bought almost six years ago. And while the housing market is in turmoil right now, we still received a couple of offers and ultimately got the exact price we were hoping for. But I don’t think this was luck; I think this is because we spent a lot of time (and money) adding value to our house in the run-up to selling.

Of course, it’s no secret that selling a house relies heavily on a property listing that showcases its best features and the in-person viewings going well. And knowing how to boost the value of your home before these things happen is one of the best ways to make them as positive as possible. So, sometimes it pays to spend money to make money.

All in all, we spent around £10,000 tackling bigger tasks and ticking off smaller jobs before putting it on the market. And our estate agents took all this into account before valuing the house at one of the highest prices our street (a row of almost-identical terraces) has ever seen. But I don’t think all of these upgrades were necessary.

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1. WORTH IT: Replacing the flooring

My husband and I started prepping to sell our house last year. And after learning all about the flooring choices that will make it harder to sell your home, I realised that our old flooring could potentially work against us, and the price we were hoping to get for our home. So, we spent about £1,500 replacing almost all of the hard flooring downstairs. In doing so, we swapped out our old, yellowing and broken laminate for a wood-effect LVT.

Paul Hambidge, Founder at Factory Direct Flooring, agrees that this was a good move on our part, stating that laminate and LVT ‘make a good backup option and come in real-wood effect finishes.’ But if we had the budget, real wood would have been preferable as it’s ‘still one of the most sought-after among prospective buyers.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Ultimately, we opted for the cheaper option as it suited our budget and requirements best, but it’s made such a big difference to the look, flow and feel of our house. It also feels sturdier and isn’t bubbling or lifting in any areas, which is something we kept an eye (and foot) out for when viewing prospective properties ourselves.

But while this was a surefire way to boost the value of my house and was something that viewers constantly commented on positively, replacing the flooring isn’t the best option for everyone. In some cases, doing so could be one of the pointless home improvements that won’t add value - especially if you opt for something very specific to your tastes that some people won’t like, or if your flooring is in a suitable condition.

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Philips OneUp 5000 Series Electric Mop £150 at Argos I credit this electric mop for keeping my floors looking as good as new months after they were replaced, and I really can't fault it. It cleans twice as fast as a regular mop, and has clean and dirty water tanks.

2. NOT WORTH IT: Painting the walls

We haven’t paid too much attention to our walls over the years. We painted most of them a warm (but admittedly fairly boring) white when we first moved in, and, apart from adding feature walls in the dining room and our bedroom, we’ve focused more on accessorising our walls than on painting.

However, in the run-up to selling our house, we felt the pressure to make it look as perfect as possible and work with the paint colours that will sell your home. So we decided to start repainting the walls and touching up any scuffs or marks that had accumulated over the years. My opinion? It wasn’t worth it - both in terms of the money we spent on paint and the time it took us to do it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

In some cases, painting the walls can be a great way to add value to your house, though. Emma Royal, Managing Director at Real Property Staging, says, ‘Consistency is key. Cohesive colour palettes help a home feel calm, considered and easier to understand, which is exactly what you want during viewings.’

But we realised halfway through that cleaning our walls would be a better (and cheaper) use of our time. So, we took Emma’s advice to ‘focus on high-impact areas such as hallways, kitchens, living spaces and the main bedroom’ while painting, and then focused on cleaning the walls in the rest of our home.

6 X Flash Magic Eraser Ultra Power (Pack of 3) £10.98 at Amazon This is what we used to clean our walls, and I can vouch for their effectiveness.

3. WORTH IT: Painting the fences

The house we’re currently selling is a narrow Victorian mid-terrace - which means that the garden is also narrow, and the fences couldn’t be any more in-your-face if you tried. So, one of the things I definitely don’t regret doing to add value to our house is painting it before the estate agent’s photographer worked his magic.

As I was aware of the fence colours that add value to your house, I decided that we should paint ours a lovely sage green, as this can also make a smaller garden look bigger. We opted for the Cuprinol Garden Shades Paint - Fresh Rosemary (£26 at Amazon), and the difference it made was seriously impressive - especially when we painted our shed to match.