There’s nothing scary about the price of these Halloween-themed Aldi Specialbuys

This year you can afford to go all out with Halloween costumes and decorations thanks to these spooky low prices

Is it just us or is Halloween getting bigger every year? Decorating for the occasion is taken almost as seriously as Christmas these days. To get you into the spirit, this week’s Aldi Specialbuys are all dedicated to Halloween.

From costumes to spooky accessories for adding an eerie feel to your home, this week’s Specialbuys are not to be missed – but you need to be quick because as we all know, once they’re gone they’re gone.

Selected items are available online and all are in store now. So while you’re in the supermarket this week picking up your pumpkin, be sure to look out for these freakishly good treats…

OOOooo these scary fairy lights are just the thing to instantly add a ghoulish touch to your decor – hang at the window or drape them around a door for added impact. For full on scare factor we’d opt for the skulls but to keep it more child friendly maybe some jolly multicoloured skeletons might seem less sinister.

In store only: Halloween lights, £3.99

Wreaths are not just for Christmas, as this fabulous pumpkin tinsel design demonstrates. Hanging this on your door is a great way not only to add decoration but it’s a good indicator for parents out trick or treating with the kids to know you are in the Halloween spirit (because not everyone likes the event after all) Be sure to have a bowl of treats handy by the door.

In store only: Halloween Magic Tinsel Set, £4.95 (sold with matching tinsel pumpkin characters)

A scary door knocker is just the thing for Halloween visitors. What a good way to spring a little surprise to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters. Muahahahaha!

Buy now: Halloween Magic Door Knockers, £8.99

Give trick-or-treaters a real treat with these talking skeletons. Part scary, part entertaining these ghoulishly groovy guys are all-singing all-dancing.

Buy now: Halloween Magic Skeletons, £8.99 each

Save yourself the effort of pumpkin carving with this handy ceramic design. Simply pop a tealight or even better a battery powered light in and get the party started.

In store only: Halloween Magic Light Up Pumpkin, £4.99

What a great way to cordon off an area that you don’t want visitors to see or prevent little terrors escaping upstairs or in the kitchen if you’re hosting a Halloween party! Simple declare any out of bound area a crime scene with these ingenious tapes.

In store only: Halloween Caution Tape, £1.78 for pack of 3

There are plenty of costumes available for both adults and children. Make sure your little monsters are supervised at all times while dressed up, especially around tealights for pumpkins!

Buy now: Halloween Masks, £1.99 each

Don’t be scared of missing out, get yourself down to a store asap to bag yourself these Aldi specialbuys this week.