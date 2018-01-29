If you're not yet familiar with H&M's new brand Arket, you really should be and here's why

Having only launched last autumn, H&M’s sister brand Arket might not be on your shopping radar yet – but if you like uber-chic utilitarian vibes at high street prices then it really should be.

The new Scandi brand is described as having a DNA that is timeless, crisp, quality and warmth by Ulrika Bernhardtz, Creative Director, ‘Timeless is style beyond trend. Crisp is the counterpart to that: to be always relevant, modern and fresh. Quality is not only the feel of garments; it’s also how they are produced. Warmth is about being genuine and personal.’ Sounds right up our street.

The ‘new arrivals’ section gives us plenty of reason to shop to our hearts content this week. Here’s our edit of the best of what’s in store…

On-trend flower pots

Indoor plants are everywhere right now! Dress your home in style with this Terracotta flower pot from the new range. Seen here in on-trend shade of black, a tone that beautifully accentuates the natural greenness, this new draining flower pot is ideal for displaying houseplants. Also available in white.

Buy now: Terracotta Flower Pot, £25, Arket

Simple glass accessories

Introduce clean lines and simple forms to your kitchenware with the addition of glass accessories. The new range of bowls are handmade from soda-lime glass, each one individually mouth-blown to ensure no two are the same, to give them a truly artisan feel.

Buy now: Small Glass Bowl, £10, Arket

Also in the new glass range is this large, versatile vase. The elegant form of this design is very on the money for adding a simple Scandi feel to your home. Use it to display natural sprigs of foliage, keep things simple – less is very much more in this instance.

Buy now: Large Jar Vase, £17, Arket

Rustic linens

Also new in this week is a range of simple, yet stunning linen cushion covers. The weighty 100 percent linen cover has a beautifully hand-made feel to it. This shade of leafy green is a great colour to tap into the botanical trend set to be HUGE this spring, and for those looking to inject even more vibrancy the cover is also available in punchy shades of orange and pink.

Buy now: Linen Lumbar Cushion Cover, £12, Arket

The name Arket translates from Swedish as ‘sheet of paper’. ‘It both relates to our origin in the Nordic tradition of functional, long-lasting design and symbolises the blank sheet, the sense of optimism and possibility we felt creating this new brand,’ says Ulrika.

Enjoy discovering what other wonders lay in store at this cool new Scandi marketplace.