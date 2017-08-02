Looking for the best October holidays? While the UK is drizzling, these destinations are sizzling – and they all boast rather lovely hotels...

So you’ve managed to bag yourself some precious time off in October. Hurrah! If you haven’t decided where to go yet, make sure these luxe locations are on your radar.

1. Mauritius

Best for… A big dose of October sun

As the UK pulls on its wet-weather gear, Mauritius is emerging from winter – and its sugary beaches and inland forests have never looked so good. This is real Bounty advert territory – complete with swaying palms, Daz-white sands, and turquoise waters as calm as a swimming pool.

Where to stay: Cool and contemporary Long Beach Golf & Spa Resort, which stretches the length of picture-perfect Belle Mare beach on Mauritius’ eastern coast, is laidback living at its best. It’s not all beachfront lounging, however – the sprawling resort conceals a wealth of activities.

2. Zakynthos, Greece

Best for… Relaxation

If it’s budget-friendly October holidays you’re after, this is the place to go. The crowds are long gone, prices are low and, chances are, you’ll have zero rain in the first two or three weeks of the month. Spend your holiday by the pool, sipping cocktails and eating gyros, tzatziki and feta.

Where to stay: Tucked in the traditional village of Akrotiri, Erietta Luxury Apartments is surrounded by olive groves and overlooks those glorious sea views. Choose to cook in the comfort of your sophisticated villa, or head to the hotel’s coveted restaurant for some Mediterranean fare.

3. Amalfi Coast, Italy

Best for… History buffs and beach lovers

With the summer crowds long-gone, this picturesque part of Italy breathes a sigh of relief in October. The clifftop villages and gorgeous coves are ripe for exploring – with warm sunshine and little chance of rain spoiling your trip. It’s the perfect antidote to England’s drizzle.

Where to stay: Sitting amongst delightful terraced gardens, Casa Privata is truly a home away from home. This fisherman’s cottage turned hotel is stylishly informal, and outside, sunloungers cascade towards the sea on stone peninsulas. Naturally, the views are breathtaking.

4. Myanmar (Burma)

Best for… Adventurous holidays

If you’ve already ventured to South-East Asia, you might think you know what to expect from Burma – but trust us, you don’t. This incredible country has remained unchanged for centuries, its landscapes and communities frozen in time – but now it’s opening up. The weather is perfect for October holidays exploring the temples in Bagan, the floating gardens of Inle Lake, and the vibrant markets of Yangon.

Where to stay: The Strand at Yangon emerged from its 2016 refurbishment with a fresh face, but still very much in touch with its former self. Think colonial elegance, with muted colour schemes in the bedrooms, and graceful furnishings to match.

5. Dubai, UAE

Best for: Sunseekers

Dubai only does two types of weather: hot and hotter. It’s the perfect spot for October holidays, when the temperature hovers around 29˚C – ideal for lazing on Jumeirah Beach.

Where to stay: Doubling up as one of Dubai’s best contemporary art galleries, XVA Art Hotel offers boutique living in the heart of the Bastakiya district. Far cry from the glitz of many downtown hotels, the arty interiors lend an authentic Arabian atmosphere, and there’s a popular cafe.

6. Bali, Indonesia

Best for… Eat, Pray, Love-ing

Humidity in Bali is at its lowest during October holidays, making it perfect for exploring Ubud: the country’s cultural and spiritual heart. Here you can discover rice paddies, temples and jungles, not to mention ancient holy sites, like Gunung Kawi and the Goa Gajah cave.

Where to stay: Impossibly cool is the best way to describe this boho-chic hotel in the Balinese surf town of Canggu. The brainchild of a former fashion-designer, The Slow Hotel is a fashionable display of industrial-chic design, with environmental consciousness at the forefront.

7. China

Best for… A fab view of the Great Wall

After the heat of the summer, October is the best time to visit China. Temperatures are still mild – perfect for exploring Beijing, meeting Chengdu’s pandas, or walking the Great Wall – and your views won’t be obscured by cloud.

Where to stay: With views over the Mutinayu section of The Great Wall, Brickyard Hotel is a peaceful rural retreat, set amongst orchards of peach, apricot and persimmon trees. Reclaimed mosaic tiles decorate the rooms, all of which frame those spectacular panoramic views.

8. Scilly Isles, UK

Best for… An easy family holiday – no passports required!

Thanks to the warm winds of the Gulf Stream, the Isles of Scilly – just off the tip of Cornwall – stay dry for October holidays. And with the summer crowds gone, this is the perfect time to hit the cycle the bike trails around the islands, or get active on the coast with kayaking, SUP, and even snorkelling with seals.

Where to stay: Star Castle, an eccentric star-shaped fortress built by Elizabeth I after the Spanish Armada, crams plenty of character into its irregular-shaped rooms. It’s a playful collaboration of furnishings with attractive embellishments, and there’s even an indoor pool and tennis courts.