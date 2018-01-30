Weddings are an expensive affair. For that reason anything that can add style while saving costs gets a huge yes from us!

When planning a wedding there are certain things you can’t cut corners on when it comes to spending, photography and ‘the’ dress being up there for starters. But there are those areas where you can add great decorative value without blowing the budget.

The B&M bargain wedding collection will be launching next week, currently only available to buy in stores. The new wedding range is here to help celebrate in style, while taking some of the strain off your decorating budget.

Looking for wedding inspiration? Wedding table decorations you can make in minutes

Whether raising a toast to an engagement, celebrating the big day or gifting the happy couple you can’t go far wrong with these etched champagne flutes. The message is loud and clear with these ‘Happily Ever After’ glasses, and at just £5.99 for the pair that message is worth shouting from the rooftops!

No wedding is complete these days without a photo booth loaded with fun props to get everyone into the spirit of celebrating, while creating fond memories to look back on. There’s no shortage of quirky selfie props but you’ll be hard pushed to find a set at a better price than B&M’s bargain set! The Selfie Wedding Props set is just £1.49, well worth snapping up to ensure plenty of wedding day lols.

Decorate tabletops with a rustic touch, thanks to this charming wood Confetti. Simply sprinkle a handful onto the crisp white tablecloths of each dinner table to add a little decorative touch. Alternatively you could save it for the gift station or the cake table to jazzy them up. B&M’s bargain Love Wooden Confetti has the lovely price tag of £1 a pack, meaning you can afford to go overboard if you so desired.

Flower garlands are an instant win for dressing a wedding venue, from the top table to the back of guest’s chairs. Fresh flowers are undoubtedly the dream but they can eat into your spending budget quite significantly. Even if you pick up a few cheap faux garlands to intersperse among the natural foliage you’ll be making a huge saving. The artificial Rose garlands are £7.99 each.

Balloons are a great way to add a celebratory vibe. The added beauty of balloons is that you don’t need many to really create an impact. To ensure they stand upright, in order to read the happily ever after message, you will need to buy a small helium canister. The Happily Ever After Balloon packs are £1.99.

Love a B&M bargain? Don’t miss Keep fit with B&M’s budget-friendly fitness range

Video Of The Week

This range proves that cheap doesn’t have to mean naff! Mix in any of these elements to your wedding decorations and you’ll be set to celebrate in style… and under budget!