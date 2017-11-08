What do your Christmas decorations say about you?

Are you a carefree kitsch lover or a perfectionist princess? We expose what your Christmas decorating says about you...

Just as you reveal a lot about your personality from the way you stack your dishwasher and pile up your pantry, your Christmas decorations can also be a bit of an eye-opener.

Some get a little carried away at Christmas – and that’s okay, it’s in their DNA, whilst others prefer something a little understated because they aren’t expecting tonnes of guests and enjoy something fuss-free and intimate…see, we’re good at this.

So, as you begin to think about hunting the forest for this year’s tree and hauling decorations from the loft over the next few weeks, see what your guests can tell from your table setting or how Santa knows if you’re more naughty than nice from your noel colour scheme…

If you prefer a country Christmastide…

If you’ve decked your inglenook in festive foliage draped from the beams, your tree has acquired a red theme with elements of nature and you’ve chucked a load of tartan in for good measure, then you are a traditionalist. You value Christmas customs, cooking a banquet for your family and sitting in the armchair next to the crackling fire sipping brandy and munching a mince pie at night.

If you love quirky Christmas curios

You are larger than life and use Christmas as an opportunity to stretch your fashion credentials – singing reindeer toys don’t excite you unless they are life-size. Amidst your existing idiosyncratic furniture you will be packing in off-the-wall designs like spindly Christmas trees sprayed black, ginormous paper lanterns and pile presents on your giraffe’s back – because you will own a giraffe, naturally.

If you adore the glitz and glam

Ostentatious and extravagant decorations in chic shimmers and mega metallics will dot your otherwise monochrome home. You’re super classy and oh so fabulous, darling and go against the grind in favour of a more glamorous abode. You will be expecting the crème de la crème of society and schmooze over cocktails and canapé platters.

If you get your teeth into a good wreath

Have you got a giant wreath crammed with smelly cinnamon sticks and spiced fruits hanging from a decadent bow? This open-arm-welcome means you love to host all your family and friends at Christmas. You’ll be expecting a tonne of guests and have a running conveyor belt of delicious festive treats and drinks to see you through the season.

If you think understated is more rated

Simple and understated – you don’t understand the fuss of Christmas decorations and couldn’t think of anything worse than a giant tree making a mess. Scandi lovers will opt for small festive foliage clusters and a few baubles dotted around in alternative displays in a scene that makes them too cool for school, or in this case, too sass for Christmas.

If you love handmade crafts

You have children. You’re proud parents who love to fill the house with charming trinkets made lovingly by your kids at school and you’re even a bit crafty yourself. Sketches of Rudolph, letters to Father Christmas, endless yards of paper chains and some fancy origami skills fill your house this festive season.

If you love a kitsch Christmas

You’re the fun, carefree type who doesn’t have plans until Christmas Eve as you love a little spontaneity. You use this season’s decorating opportunity to dress your home in novelty items you’ve collected along your travels – more sequins, more glitter, more colour, please. Just like your decorating, you don’t take Christmas too seriously and use it to have a laugh and chill with friends.

If you like some girly pinks

If you love pink and pretty decorations, then you’ve definitely got a white Christmas tree. You take pride in your home’s appearance at Christmas and every bauble hangs perfectly above presents wrapped in pastel colours and lace bows. Guests can expect the same girly precision across your dinner table and sip champagne cocktails covered in fairy dust.

If you’ve got a cheerier exterior

If you spend more time decorating your garden and house’s exterior than the interior, then you love to be centre of attention. You’re the talk of all the neighbours and the twitching curtains and you aren’t scared of annoying one or two of them… Christmas is your chance to showcase your guilty pleasure and deck your house in more lights than Whoville.