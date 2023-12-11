The Christmas tree trend celebrities are going wild for this year – Stacey Dooley included

It seems that celebrities are making a pact about what Christmas tree theme to follow this year as the under-the-sea look is clearly coming out on top.

Who's the latest to subscribe to the under-the-sea Christmas tree trend? None other than the beloved Stacey Dooley, revealing a sneak peak of her Christmas tree on Instagram stories last week. We were wowed (and still are) by Stacey Dooley’s Christmas tree theme, which the TV presenter coined ‘disco lobster’.

And it was a very accurate description indeed. Not to mention super fun! But the creative look of the tree decor also marries several Christmas tree trends of this year as Stacey paired felt lobster ornaments with silver tinsel strands.

(Image credit: Wayfair/Laurie Davidson)

The under-the-sea Christmas tree trend

Earlier this year mermaidcore emerged as another TikTok trend aesthetic thanks to the Netflix documentary. However, this Christmas the trend for Christmas tree ideas incorporating all things under the sea has taken off as Stacey's Christmas tree champions the underwater look that we've already seen earlier this month on Fearne Cotton’s Christmas tree.

But while Fearne's interpretation is a little bit more pared back with whale and octopus baubles, Stacey's lobster and silver tinsel pairing is on the eccentric side.

‘In recent years, our most popular Christmas collections have included novelty decorations by Gisela Graham, and this season is no different,’ comments Sabina Miller, head buying director at Heal’s. ‘Our latest launch features glittering blue seahorses, beaded shells and iridescent whale baubles, quickly becoming a best-selling range.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett)

As the journalist’s own descriptive term suggests, the ‘disco lobster’ is also right on trend with the current Christmas disco mood that we’re seeing everywhere this year too.

‘Disco edit offers a contemporary twist on traditional Christmas aesthetic,’ says Karen Thomas, head of design at M&S Home. ‘Pairing high shine tinsel with neon lighting and shimmer finishes, this story encapsulates a groovy disco inspired interior.’

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Get the look

As Sabrina pointed out novelty baubles are having a moment this year as we’ve been noticing since the launch of the John Lewis Christmas shop back in September, which included the likes of an air fryer bauble. And huge red lobster ornaments in felt certainly qualify as novelty in our books.

In short, Stacey’s nailing the Christmas tree decor this year. And we can’t wait to see what she shows us next. We’ll be here waiting patiently.