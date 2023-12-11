The Christmas tree trend celebrities are going wild for this year – Stacey Dooley included

The fun and eclectic Christmas tree look is the biggest high-profile festive trends of the season

Mermaidcore Wayfair Christmas tree
(Image credit: John Lewis)
Sara Hesikova
By Sara Hesikova
published

It seems that celebrities are making a pact about what Christmas tree theme to follow this year as the under-the-sea look is clearly coming out on top. 

Who's the latest to subscribe to the under-the-sea Christmas tree trend? None other than the beloved Stacey Dooley, revealing a sneak peak of her Christmas tree on Instagram stories last week. We were wowed (and still are) by Stacey Dooley’s Christmas tree theme, which the TV presenter coined ‘disco lobster’.

And it was a very accurate description indeed. Not to mention super fun! But the creative look of the tree decor also marries several Christmas tree trends of this year as Stacey paired felt lobster ornaments with silver tinsel strands.

Mermaidcore Wayfair Christmas tree

(Image credit: Wayfair/Laurie Davidson)

The under-the-sea Christmas tree trend

Earlier this year mermaidcore emerged as another TikTok trend aesthetic thanks to the Netflix documentary. However, this Christmas the trend for Christmas tree ideas incorporating all things under the sea has taken off as Stacey's Christmas tree champions the underwater look that we've already seen earlier this month on Fearne Cotton’s Christmas tree.

But while Fearne's interpretation is a little bit more pared back with whale and octopus baubles, Stacey's lobster and silver tinsel pairing is on the eccentric side. 

‘In recent years, our most popular Christmas collections have included novelty decorations by Gisela Graham, and this season is no different,’ comments Sabina Miller, head buying director at Heal’s. ‘Our latest launch features glittering blue seahorses, beaded shells and iridescent whale baubles, quickly becoming a best-selling range.’

Stacey Dooley portrait

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett)

As the journalist’s own descriptive term suggests, the ‘disco lobster’ is also right on trend with the current Christmas disco mood that we’re seeing everywhere this year too.

‘Disco edit offers a contemporary twist on traditional Christmas aesthetic,’ says Karen Thomas, head of design at M&S Home. ‘Pairing high shine tinsel with neon lighting and shimmer finishes, this story encapsulates a groovy disco inspired interior.’

A silver Christmas tree surrounded by oversized silver baubles

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Get the look

Tinker Tailor Crystal Lobster
Tinker Tailor Crystal Lobster

Annies Okay Boutique Felted Lobster Ornament
Annies Okay Boutique Felted Lobster Ornament

Vondels Ornament glass red lobster
Vondels Ornament glass red lobster

As Sabrina pointed out novelty baubles are having a moment this year as we’ve been noticing since the launch of the John Lewis Christmas shop back in September, which included the likes of an air fryer bauble. And huge red lobster ornaments in felt certainly qualify as novelty in our books.

In short, Stacey’s nailing the Christmas tree decor this year. And we can’t wait to see what she shows us next. We’ll be here waiting patiently.

Topics
Christmas
Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
News Writer

Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸