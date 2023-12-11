The Christmas tree trend celebrities are going wild for this year – Stacey Dooley included
The fun and eclectic Christmas tree look is the biggest high-profile festive trends of the season
It seems that celebrities are making a pact about what Christmas tree theme to follow this year as the under-the-sea look is clearly coming out on top.
Who's the latest to subscribe to the under-the-sea Christmas tree trend? None other than the beloved Stacey Dooley, revealing a sneak peak of her Christmas tree on Instagram stories last week. We were wowed (and still are) by Stacey Dooley’s Christmas tree theme, which the TV presenter coined ‘disco lobster’.
And it was a very accurate description indeed. Not to mention super fun! But the creative look of the tree decor also marries several Christmas tree trends of this year as Stacey paired felt lobster ornaments with silver tinsel strands.
The under-the-sea Christmas tree trend
Earlier this year mermaidcore emerged as another TikTok trend aesthetic thanks to the Netflix documentary. However, this Christmas the trend for Christmas tree ideas incorporating all things under the sea has taken off as Stacey's Christmas tree champions the underwater look that we've already seen earlier this month on Fearne Cotton’s Christmas tree.
But while Fearne's interpretation is a little bit more pared back with whale and octopus baubles, Stacey's lobster and silver tinsel pairing is on the eccentric side.
‘In recent years, our most popular Christmas collections have included novelty decorations by Gisela Graham, and this season is no different,’ comments Sabina Miller, head buying director at Heal’s. ‘Our latest launch features glittering blue seahorses, beaded shells and iridescent whale baubles, quickly becoming a best-selling range.’
As the journalist’s own descriptive term suggests, the ‘disco lobster’ is also right on trend with the current Christmas disco mood that we’re seeing everywhere this year too.
‘Disco edit offers a contemporary twist on traditional Christmas aesthetic,’ says Karen Thomas, head of design at M&S Home. ‘Pairing high shine tinsel with neon lighting and shimmer finishes, this story encapsulates a groovy disco inspired interior.’
Get the look
As Sabrina pointed out novelty baubles are having a moment this year as we’ve been noticing since the launch of the John Lewis Christmas shop back in September, which included the likes of an air fryer bauble. And huge red lobster ornaments in felt certainly qualify as novelty in our books.
In short, Stacey’s nailing the Christmas tree decor this year. And we can’t wait to see what she shows us next. We’ll be here waiting patiently.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Etsy has announced its colour of the year for 2024 - but it comes with a warning from colour experts
Etsy's colour of the year is bright and bold - but experts warn you do need to use it 'with care' in your home
By Amy Hunt
-
I tried the new seed sprouting set from Kilner – and I think it makes the perfect Christmas gift for the foodie in your life
These are my thoughts after testing the newly launched Kilner sprouting set
By Sara Hesikova
-
COAT Paint's newest palette is an antithesis to the Colour of the Year – embracing 'timeless' over 'trendy'
'People don't want a 'Colour of the Year', they want a colour for many years'
By Jullia Joson
-
This Instagrammer just demonstrated how to make the perfect bows like a pro – and nail the Christmas tree bow trend
How to make perfect bows for your Christmas tree like a pro with this easy hack
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to hang stockings in your home - including the best approach if you don’t have a fireplace
Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without stockings
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Katie Piper's glam Christmas tree uses this smart faux foliage technique for a stunning maximalist look
Katie Piper's glam Christmas tree is festive goals, quite frankly
By Kayleigh Dray
-
The best small Christmas tree ideas to make a big impact in every corner of your home
Whether it's in a hallway or kitchen small Christmas tree ideas are the perfect mini-festive decoration
By Jennifer Morgan
-
Fearne Cotton's under-the-sea Christmas tree is an unexpected breakout trend – experts are calling it 'brave' and 'creative'
We're obsessed with the mermaid-core look of Fearne Cotton's Christmas tree – and so is the high street
By Sara Hesikova
-
How often should I water a Christmas tree? What the experts advise to do over the festive period
Don’t let your Christmas tree go thirsty
By Lauren Bradbury
-
5 mistakes experts say to avoid when squeezing a Christmas tree into a small space
Say hello to the mistakes you’re making if your Christmas tree is in a small room
By Kayleigh Dray
-
The Christmas decorations making your home look outdated – experts say this is what to do instead
Don’t make these decorating mistakes this Christmas and avoid making your home look dated
By Sara Hesikova