The ultimate Christmas Eve checklist to ensure a fuss-free Christmas Day

It's Christmas Eve and the long-awaited day is so within reach you can almost taste it, but it can feel like there's still so much to do within such little time. No matter how much preparation we've done, there's naturally going to be a couple of stragglers here and there we're still chasing up right up until the day.

So, we're bringing you the ultimate Christmas Eve checklist to help you better tie those loose ends quickly before the big day. Here are some last-minute tips to ensure a fuss-free Christmas Day.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

Christmas Eve checklist

1. Start food prep for Christmas dinner

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

The last thing you want to be doing on Christmas Day when your guests arrive is to be up to your knees in food prep, chopping and peeling veggies.

If you've done your Christmas dinner dress rehearsal and know what's on the menu, start peeling and washing your veg on Christmas Eve so you can use tomorrow to focus on other tasks. Whether you're cooking Christmas dinner in an air fryer or opting for the traditional way, a little prep goes a long way.

2. Prep your drinks station

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Whether you're going for a simple approach or styling a bar cart to perfection, a well-rounded drinks station is a fail-safe way to keep your guests entertained if you're still finalising your Christmas party ideas.

Stock up on your drinks of choice, make sure you have plenty of ice to hand, and don't shy away from mixers. If you wanted to go the extra mile and add citrus fruit flairs, chop and prep them up ahead of time. Make sure any drinks you want to serve chilled are in the fridge on the night of Christmas Eve.

3. Set the table

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Yes, you heard us. If you have the space and resources to do so, laying the table for Christmas day the night before is one of the top ways to avoid panic on the day. Get your ducks in a row: cutlery, Christmas crackers, candles, and serving boards—everything you need for your Christmas table decoration ideas—and lay them out to your liking.

Once you've laid everything out to a tee, leave it be. Allow yourself to simply appreciate come the morning of the 25th.

4. Finally wrap those last-minute gifts

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

No matter how prepared we claim to be, more often than not there'll always be a straggler come Christmas Day. Set time aside to get those last-minute Christmas gifts wrapped up, especially if you need to wrap an awkward shaped present.

Let go of the misconception that it's too late to try out gift wrap ideas to make your presents stand out. There are plenty of simple touches you can make to give your gifts the impression that they weren't just done the night before.

5. Clear away the clutter

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

Given the limited time you may have, we're not expecting you to deep clean your house, but taking a little extra time to just clear away the eyesores of obvious clutter makes a big difference. You'd be surprised by the many genius ways to fake a clean home.

6. Don't forget the small things

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

The small things can often cross our minds when we have bigger things to worry about like prepping Christmas dinner and cleaning the house. But do you have enough batteries for the new gadgets and toys that may fill your home on Christmas morning, cling film and freezer bags for Christmas dinner takeaway, and enough ice to last the whole evening?

Don't get so caught up in sweating the big stuff that you forget about these important gems.

7. Prep your Christmas Day entertainment

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderon)

If you need to do a little prep for your Christmas Day entertainment, now's the time to do it. Trust us when we say you don't want to be met with the unwelcome surprise that all your games and activities are deeply tucked away in storage on Christmas Day.

Dust off and check your board games the night before, plan your activities and have a couple of things to do and choose from on the day itself. Give yourself room for flexibility to keep the festivities going.

8. Create a Christmas playlist

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Collate all your favourite festive tunes on one playlist ahead of Christmas to curate an ambience-filled day of celebration. The right music is sure to set the scene and bring the festive cheer to an all-time high.

9. Prepare for the unwrapping

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Keep scissors to hand and prepare your bin bags ahead of time to make the gift unwrapping portion of your day more seamless.

10. Stock up on stocking fillers

(Image credit: Future PLC / Simon Whitmore)

If you're going out to grab a few last-minute ingredients and supplies, it might be worth skimming the aisles for some small additional stocking fillers. You never know if you'll need a few smaller treats to accompany your existing selection. A little goes a long way.

And there you have it, our very extensive Christmas Eve checklist to ensure you can celebrate this Christmas Day fuss-free. But even if you can't get to everything, the main thing is finally being able to unplug from all those tasks come Christmas Day, and indulging in the festivities – whatever that looks like for you.

You've worked hard, so celebrate that and take a well-deserved break. Happy holidays!