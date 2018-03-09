2018 will see the rise of new more specialist crafts becoming main stream as the nation gets more adventurous, but what craft trends are falling?

Crafting is a great activity to do, especially on rainy days – and it can boost positive mental health, encourage mindfulness, allow us to socialise and even improve our physical wellbeing. Plus, we can also get the children involved. With so many benefits to this creative hobby, why not get stuck into some of the most popular crafts for the year ahead? It is time to craft!

Hobbycraft has compiled its first Craft Report after surveying 10,000 UK adults, to reveal which crafts are set to be big in 2018, and which ones are on the way out. The UK’s largest craft retailer predicts the rise of more specialist crafts as the nation becomes a little more adventurous and creative this year.

Predictions for the tops crafts for 2018 include:

1. Lino printing

2. Candle making

3. Weaving

4. Jungle prints

5. Macramé

Crafty hobbies are transforming into jobs as crafters turn their talents into kitchen-table businesses. Report findings reveal that nearly half (44%) of the nation think that if nobody crafted in the UK, it would have a negative impact on the economy, revealing the importance of small craft businesses.

The popularity of new crafts automatically results in the demise of other crafts and Hobbycraft reveals the following crafts that are falling out of favour.



Want to know what other trends you should look out for? READ: These Scandi home traditions are trending on Instagram right now!

Crafts that are decreasing in popularity this year:

1. Mosaics

2. Candy making

3. Jewellery making

4. Maché crafts

5. Adult colouring in

Hobbycraft sees an average of over 60,000 searches for the term ‘mindfulness’ on its website every month as the nation turns to craft to help them feel good. This is an increase of 3% year-on-year. When it comes to switching off from hectic lives 54% of the nation use craft to relax and 28% of people use craft to help with their mental health.

Personalisation through craft is on the rise as Hobbycraft sees sales of trimmings rise by 13.8%, which is used for fringing. Whether it’s a personalised item of clothing or a handmade piece of jewellery, fashion and crafts now go hand in hand, despite a fifth of the nation being unable to sew. Shocking!

More great trends to try. READ: 6 retro trends that are making a comeback!

The crafting movement has been a growing trend with almost two thirds of UK adults describing crafts as ‘fashionable’ and those aged 25-34 are the age group who think it the most (67%). The report also reveals that one in four people have a friend or family member who uses craft to feel good and women (31%) are more to likely to craft to feel good compared to men (19%).

Video Of The Week

There you have it; we are a nation of crafters! What craft hobby will you be taking up in 2018?