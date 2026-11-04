As we get closer to the end of this year, it’s a great time to look ahead to see what 2027 has in store for us. I’ve done the research and 2027 colour trends are changing in quite a big way compared to this year as one colour is clearly set to soon dominate our homes - and that’s green, in all of its many different shades.

Even though I’m not a fan of cold weather, this is one of my favourite times of the year because starting from September, all the brands reveal their colours of the year for the coming year – or in some cases, colour edits. And this, along with some input from colour experts, is what I base these colour trends on. In turn, colour trends affect everything from new paint ideas to go-to colour combinations and new and popular colourways of furniture and home accessories we bring into our homes.

Lick's colour edit for 2027 (Image credit: Lick)

While last year was defined by shades of deep red and burgundy, along with various tones of blue, 2027 belongs to green, complemented by earthy pinks, browns and warm neutrals.

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‘The popularity of mid-tone colours continues to rise, and we see this as a key trend for 2027, with customers recognising their unique ability to bring depth and character to a space without feeling too intense or overpowering,’ says Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene.

Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick, continues, ‘Last year, it was all about elevated primaries – blues, yellows and reds but in a slightly more mature way that you could use throughout your home. But what we’re finding with people’s homes now is that they don't want everything to be perfect. It's much more about looking at colour with more intention.’

Greens

(Image credit: Dulux)

As already mentioned, green has been pretty much crowned the overarching colour of 2027 as many brands opted for various shades of this popular colour for their respective COTYs (short for colours of the year).

Dulux chose Soulful Sage, a light sage green, as its COTY 2027, while Sherwin-Williams went for Celery, a similarly light, herbal green. And Lick included not one but two shades of green in its 2027 colour edit – a calming, restful Green 09 and Green 23 (both available at B&Q), a newly launched colour this year described as a joyful chartreuse/olive green with strong yellow undertones.

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(Image credit: Lick)

‘When we were doing our research and looking at trade shows like Milan and Paris, I was seeing it everywhere, that really heavy yellow undertoned green,’ Tash at Lick says. ‘This colour was missing from our range, we didn't have anything that had this level of soulfulness and energy. That's when we went away and we said we need it.’

But even deeper greens are set to have a major moment in 2027 as Behr announced Grounded, a mossy olive green, as its COTY, Victory Colours went for Pepper Tree Green, a rich, grounding shade, and finally, Benjamin Moore’s COTY 2027 is Webster Green, a classic, quintessential green.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

‘There is a growing desire for colour choices that feel intentional, enduring and deeply personal,’ says Helen Shaw, international director of marketing at Benjamin Moore. ‘This shift places greater emphasis on colour families that have stood the test of time. Benjamin Moore selected Webster Green as its COTY as green has always been part of the colour conversation, adapting to reflect the design movements and cultural mood of each era. This particular shade of green has an enduring appeal.’

Browns and warm neutrals

(Image credit: Little Greene)

The colour trend of browns and earthy shades even predates the announcement of Mocha Mousse as Pantone’s COTY for 2025. And soft browns and warm neutrals are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Johnstone’s Paint chose Country Soil, ‘a warm, grounded neutral inspired by the natural colours and materials that connect us to our environment,' says Donna Taylor, colour design manager at Johnstone's Paint. 'It was chosen as a colour that feels familiar and reassuring yet contemporary and sophisticated at the same time.'

Meanwhile, Little Greene created a new mid-tone shade of brown called Marle and named it its COTY of 2027. And Lick’s eight-shade colour edit also features a grounding, earthy mid-tone Brown 02, available at B&Q.

(Image credit: Johnstone's Paint)

‘Shades of brown and neutral tones are no longer confined to the 1970s; once perceived as drab, these rich, earthy hues have seen a resurgence, now widely used within the home to create enveloping, cocooning spaces that feel restorative and welcoming,' Ruth at Little Greene explains.

'In response to the growing desire to surround ourselves with comforting, nurturing colours that create a sense of tranquillity, we have developed a luxurious new mid-tone brown, Marle. It provides a quietly confident, cosy finish that feels intimate, intentional and considered rather than overpowering.'

Earthy pinks

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

Blush, plaster and earthy shades of pink have been popping up everywhere this year – even Farrow & Ball revealed Setting Plaster as its most popular neutral shade. And our infatuation with this type of pink is here to stay at least for another year as Graham & Brown named Rose Earth its COTY 2027, while Lick created a new plastery Pink 14 (available at B&Q) this year and made it part of the new colour edit.

(Image credit: Lick)

‘We began seeing a strong shift towards warmer and earthier tones, which helped select Rose Earth as our COTY for 2027,’ says Paula Taylor, stylist and trend specialist at Graham & Brown. ‘The studio expects this versatile shade to make a real impact throughout 2027 and beyond, reflecting the growing desire for interiors that feel warm, inviting and grounded.’

Tash at Lick continues, ‘Pink 14 is that plastery colour that everyone's fallen in love with. I wanted to create that really plastery pink tone that can go in any room direction.’

Blues

(Image credit: Lick)

In 2026, blue has been something of a main event in terms of colour trends – Dulux even named not one but three different shades of blue its COTYs 2026.

But in the new year, blue is set to be more of a supporting act as only Valspar named Cottage Door, a grey-blue hue, its 2027 COTY. While Lick’s colour edit features Blue 05, an uplifting mid-tone blue with lilac undertones.

Helen at Benjamin Moore concludes, ‘Heading into the new year, colour trends will have a sense of intention whilst also embracing a more characterful approach to interiors. colour is taking cues from the trusted palettes of the past whilst also bringing a contemporary feel in their application.’