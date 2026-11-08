I’m seeing this nostalgic Christmas decorating trend all over social media – it’s a fun, easy craft the whole family can get involved in

It’s time to unlock your inner child. Homemade paper chains are the breakout Christmas decorating trend of 2026, and it’s not just limited to paper either.

A lot of this year’s Christmas trends have been hooked on nostalgia. We want to transform our homes into magical, whimsical spaces that are reminiscent of childhood. When it comes to achieving this nostalgic look, it doesn’t get much easier than with a traditional paper chain.

Not only is this a brilliant budget Christmas decorating idea , but it's easy to make, too. But it's not just paper people are making chains from this year; I've seen these linked-up decorations in everything from velvet to lace. Here’s how you can get involved.

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Why are paper chains trending?

After investing in one of the best artificial Christmas trees , lights and baubles, it’s always handy to have an affordable decorating idea in your back pocket. Not only is making paper chains an easy and fun family activity, but it will also contribute to making your Christmas decor look more stylish in 2026.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Paper decorations are having another moment, and honestly, I’m thrilled. There’s something wonderfully nostalgic about a handmade paper chain. With the right colour palette, they can look incredibly chic too! Choose shades that complement your scheme and drape them generously. You can also look for honeycomb paper garlands that concertina down beautifully for storage, so they’re the gift that keeps on giving,’ says Whinnie Williams, interior designer and trends forecaster for Balsam Hill .

‘The trend ties into the growing idea of 'whimsymaxxing', which is all about finding ways to bring more joy, colour and unexpected details into everyday life. Rather than playing it safe with a perfectly coordinated scheme, it's about embracing the things that make you smile and allowing a little more personality into your interiors.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Bevan)

And it’s not just paper either; we’re seeing similar chains styled from materials such as velvet, lace and wool all across social media right now.

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‘We love getting creative. Using velvet, lace or even sheet music is a fun way to take that nostalgic idea and make it feel new. You get the same playful loops and the same handmade charm, but with texture and richness that suit a Victorian or traditional Christmas scheme. They can also be used year after year, so they're becoming part of the family's Christmas story rather than something thrown away in January,’ comments Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

How to get the look

‘This is the best part; paper chains are something the whole family can do together. Cut strips of paper, fabric or any other material about 2cm wide and 15–20cm long, looping each strip through the last and securing it with glue, a staple or double-sided tape,' says Natalie.

'Put on some Christmas music, make a hot chocolate and let everyone add their own links. The finished chain becomes a little piece of family memory hanging in your home.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

Then, Whinnie recommends creating a centrepiece for an impactful yet stylish look.

‘Paper chains aren’t just for the tree or mantelpiece. Take your garlands up to the ceiling and create a gorgeous starburst effect by hanging them from a central point and draping them out towards the walls. It gives you an instant retro glow-up without drilling holes or making any permanent changes,’ she says.

Shop the trend

I love this affordable decorating idea. All you need is a free afternoon, your favourite materials or colours and a little bit of sticky tape.