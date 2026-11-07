Oven curtains are the adorable touch for an instant country kitchen look – they’ll also help disguise ugly appliances
Think of it as the jewellery to your kitchen
If you haven't heard of cafe curtains, then quite frankly, I don't know where you've been. The bistro-inspired style has been a huge kitchen trend over the past few years, whether used on windows or in lieu of cabinetry for a cottagecore look.
And it only seems that this trend is advancing, as I've spotted oven curtains growing in popularity in country kitchens. This adorable trend is a great way of hiding appliances, particularly if you prefer to lean into a cosy aesthetic.
Wondering how to get the look? An oven curtain makes for the ideal weekend DIY project, but you can also find them pre-made if you're short on time.
There's been a huge shift in kitchen aesthetics in the last few years. While contemporary fittings once ruled supreme, homeowners are increasingly looking toward classic, country styles to make their kitchens feel warm and inviting.
Texture and plenty of materials is one of the easiest ways to achieve this. To get rid of that stark, practical feeling, adding softness via cafe curtains, natural wood materials, and plenty of pattern and colour is key.
'Ovens really are one of the hardest-looking things in a kitchen where you've got this big expanse of black glass or stainless steel sitting with your wooden cupboards etc. - can look particularly out of place in country-style kitchens,' explains Gareth Davies, design director at Classic Interiors.
'So the oven curtains catching on makes complete sense to me. It introduces exactly the sort of softness that makes country kitchens feel so welcoming and it's a lovely contrast to all those hard surfaces,' he adds.
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The idea of an oven curtain takes inspiration from traditional sink skirts that were common in older kitchens before fitted cabinetry became a mainstay.
In the same way that cupboard curtains hide clutter and sink curtains hide the underside of a pedestal sink, an oven curtain also fulfills a practical requirement of disguising a large appliance.
However, it's also a great opportunity to expand upon a country look, as you can decide on a fabric that works with your kitchen colour scheme.
'If I were styling one myself I'd lean towards a small gingham check or a faded floral print, particularly if you've got traditional Shaker-style cupboards. A narrow stripe in a muted blue would also look beautiful just so long as you're not making everything too coordinated. You want it to feel slightly relaxed, collected-over-time,' Gareth adds.
You want to choose a slightly more heavy duty material than voile type fabrics you would use for a cafe curtain, as it needs to hide the front of the oven. A gingham cotton in a rich, earthy hue would be the perfect trend-led touch.
Making your own is simple, too. You can choose a curtain with a tie top, simply cut to size and then hem (webbing tape is a speedy hack), or if you're nifty with a sewing machine, create your very own tie top by purchasing fabric by the metre.
One of my first thoughts upon seeing oven curtains was whether they were safe, and it's an important consideration.
It's best to think of an oven curtain as the jewellery to your kitchen - take it off when cooking and put it back on when your oven cools to avoid it becoming a fire hazard.
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If you want to try a DIY project, this guide for making a cafe curtain can be made applicable to oven curtains too, and is an easy place to start.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).