3 lessons I learned after replacing my conservatory roof, including what I wish I’d done differently

For the best part of a decade, I had a conservatory with a glass roof that was roasting hot in summer and freezing cold in winter — ultimately, for a long time it was a space I didn't want to spend any time in at all.

After wasting thousands of pounds trying more budget-friendly ways to make the conservatory usable year-round, I finally took the plunge and upgraded the roof to a solid, well-insulated version.

While I am thrilled with the results, there were a couple of lessons I learned and some things that I'd do differently if I did it again.

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1. Temperature regulation is still important

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

Don't get me wrong, upgrading to a solid and well-insulated roof has made a massive difference to how comfortable my conservatory feels in both winter and summer. It's such an improvement.

However, the space still has three walls of glass, which means you still need to consider temperature regulation. In winter, I'm covered as there is a radiator so it stays nice and cosy. But in summer, it's a bit more tricky especially given the scorching temperatures we've faced recently.

Fitting air conditioning in the conservatory was an option (but my budget wouldn't stretch that far). However I did add this window film from Amazon to help reduce solar gain, and I fashioned some removable fabric overlays on my existing blinds to again keep the sun out. Strategic positioning of one of the best fans has also helped.

rabbitgoo One Way Window Film £31.99 at Amazon UK This window film might have been a bit fiddly to install, but it's been brilliant for reducing solar gain in my conservatory.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

If I were to do this again, I'd definitely opt for a ceiling fan, like this Philips Velyx LED Ceiling Fan one from John Lewis (£110) to keep the air circulating in summer, without cluttering up valuable floor space. I'd also think about upgrading my conservatory blinds at the same time as replacing the roof. This would have understandably added to the cost, but thermal blinds that can help keep the heat in during winter, and out in the summer would be ideal.

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Philips Velyx Led Ceiling Fan Light, Dark Wood/black £109.99 at John Lewis I'm a big fan (pardon the pun) of this ceiling fan. It's simple design will suit most interiors and it will keep you cool without impacting floor space.

2. Lighting makes all the difference

(Image credit: Future)

Replacing the roof of your conservatory provides a brilliant opportunity to embrace lighting in a new way.

When I had the glass roof, I had a wall light on the only bit of brick to be found, and that acted as the big light when I needed it. When the roof was replaced, I opted for pelmet spotlights, and replaced the 'big light' fitting with an industrial style version.

With hindsight, I don't need the big light at all. The pelmet spotlights are plenty bright enough on their own so I never use the big wall light. There was the option, when the roof was being fitted to have a fitting attached in the central of the vaulted ceiling, but again I don't think I would have needed a light here, and could have instead opted for a ceiling fan.

Phansthy Industrial Wall Light £17.99 at Amazon UK I love the industrial look when it comes to lighting, and I have the sold-out antique brass version of this wall light in my conservatory. Although I don't really the light that often, I consider it wall art!

3. Not all solid roofs are the same

(Image credit: Future)

There are different methods and materials that can be used to create a solid roof on a conservatory, and its crucial that you speak to the experts to choose the right option for you home.

My friends replaced their conservatory roof about a year before I did, and paid around £8,000. Theirs involved a timber structure, with the insulation and roof tiles added separately.

With the 4x3m size of my conservatory, and concerns over the walls being able to hold the weight of solid roof that size, I'm glad I opted for a lightweight version that was no more weighty than the glass roof being removed. The roof arrived in prefabricated panels that were fitted in about half a day. The only downside was this was more expensive than the option my friends went with.

Fortunately, I am thrilled with the result so I consider it money very well spent!