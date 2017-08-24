7 decorating ideas that only worked in the 90s

From floor-to-ceiling mirrors to dense florals, take a look at these decorating ideas to see how many applied to your home during the 1990s...

From corner baths to stenciling, there were a whole host of dubious decorating ideas that had their heyday in the 1990s. With the rise of the global economy came design influences from all over the globe, from the Japanese futon to American-style inflatable furniture. Although, at the time, we loved all the quirky furniture ideas and design tricks, we hope they don’t make a comeback…

1. Futons

Ahh, the trusty Futon. Half bed, half chair. Yes, it’s useful, but lets face it, it was bloody uncomfortable. Back in the 1990s we clearly loved the multi-purpose factor of this Japanese import.

2. Orange-coloured pine kitchens

Pine is a lovely material that has timeless appeal, there was a particular type of finish prevalent in the 1990s that gave pretty much all pine furniture an orange-coloured hue. Most of us had a kitchen that resembles this one.

3. Stenciling

Don’t get me wrong, here at Ideal Home we love a good paint technique – from decorative rollering to colour-washing. We also love the pretty patterns and versatility of stenciling. However, due to the unfortunate designs (that featured so heavily in the 1990s) most of our stenciling looked like the pitiful attempt above…

4. Corner baths

Corner baths were the bathroom feature of the 1990’s – most of them also had a water jet function – which suddenly turned your tub into a low-budget jacuzzi. Dreadful.

5. Dense florals

A feature in homes during the 1980s, dense florals continued to rise in popularity during the 1990s. Here a floral wallpaper border, teamed with floral wallpaper and floral curtains, says floral overload!

6. Wall-to-wall mirrors

Mirrors are a fantastic way to create a feeling of spaciousness and light in a room. However, the days of floor-to-ceiling mirrors on walls and wardrobes are pretty much over…

7. Inflatable furniture

The 1990s saw the rise or inflatable plastic furniture. Even at the time it was perceived as kitschy and cheap. God knows why any of us actually wanted it in our homes!