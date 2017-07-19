Pinterest trend alert: Holiday-themed interiors are looking hot this summer

Searching for the perfect destination-inspired look for your home? You’re not alone!

Wanderlust is never so strong as it is during the summer. We spend months planning the perfect holiday, deciding which location to tick off the bucket list, searching for the most picturesque secluded beach and selecting the cutest boutique hotel. But that week or two of holiday bliss just never seems to last long enough…

This may explain why Pinterest has seen a 35% increase in people pinning holiday destination-inspired interiors during this year’s summer months. Create a wanderlust look in your home and it will feel like you’re on holiday all year round!

Santorini style

Grecian-inspired interiors are among the most-pinned trends this summer – think serene blue and white upholstery, soft furnishings and crockery. These romantic colours conjure up the feeling of peaceful island life – perfect for bringing calm into your home.

Mexican fiesta

People are loving the Mexican fiesta vibe this summer too, with Mexican-themed interior pins up 200% over the past six months. Bold and bright South American colours and prints are taking the UK by storm this summer, and will liven up any room. Go big with patterned wallpaper or a rug, or follow the cactus trend with cactus-print accessories (or the real plants themselves for true authenticity).

Balinese bathroom

Shower plants are another big trend this year, with pins up 67% since last year. These are reminiscent of the tantalizing tropics of beautiful Bali, and echo the larger trend for greenery this year. Get the look with leafy hanging plants and on-trend macramé hanging baskets. You’ll feel like you’re in a tropical paradise!

If we can’t be on holiday all year round, we can at least feel like we are!