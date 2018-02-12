Ideal Home loves – our pick of the best pancake buys

What makes our weekly round-up of best buys? Anything we love, and this week we're loving all things pancake-related!

Tomorrow is Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as Pancake Day. With these great buys you might be tempted to make every day a pancake day. From an adorable stenciled frying pan and characterful moulds that kids will love, to ingenious measuring gadgets, we’ve rounded up the best buys to make your pancakes totally irresistible.

All you’ll need in addition to the following buys is a winning pancake recipe

If you only buy one thing this week, we recommend it be one of these flipping marvellous finds…

1.The perfect pan

Get creative with your pancakes this year! Following on from a sell-out unicorn design, there is now a Squirrel to join in the fun, because Tefal has teamed up with Nutella to create an exclusive frying pan gift pack especially for pancake lovers.

The non-stick pan’s design features the iconic Nutella jar on the outside and a 200g jar of Nutella is included in the gift pack, which is exclusive to Tesco. Plus, the cute squirrel on the inside of the pan can act as a stencil to shape your pancakes while they cook!

Buy now: Tefal Animal Pancake Pan, £15 Tesco

2. A crepe maker

The Quest Pancake & Crepe Maker is the ideal gadget for making Pancake Day a total breeze! Not only perfect for easily making Shrove Tuesday pancakes, beyond that you can also make crepes and omelettes in minutes – easier than using a pan on the hob! The raised edges ensure there is no spillages, so you spend less time cleaning up and more time tucking in to your yummy creations.

Buy now: Quest Pancake Crepe Flat Bread Maker, £19.99, Wilko

3. Pancake plates

We most certainly are!! Jimbobart’s work features quirky illustrations of animal characters, that all have a humourous edge to them. This cute badger is so keen for pancakes that he is even wearing pyjamas decorated with pancake motifs. What could be more perfect for serving pancakes than this charming side plate?

Buy now: Jimbobart Pancake plate, £25, Amara

4. Clever measures

Measuring ingredients has never been easier thanks to the Better Batter Shaker. Simply fill with the necessary ingredients to the lines as indicated and then shake it like a Polaroid picture! This ingenious design can be used for Yorkshire puddings too.

Buy now: Better Batter Shaker, £4.99, Lakeland

5. Classic kitchen scales

Not just for Pancake Day, a classic set of mechanical scales is the perfect kitchen accessory for any keen baker. This cream design with removable stainless steel measuring tray is a timeless choice for any kitchen.

Buy now: Classic Mechnical Kitchen Scale, £20, John Lewis

6. Fun accessories

Pancake Day is a time for family fun, especially for little ones. Add the fun factor to your pancakes with the help of the latest accessories at Flying Tiger.

Either of these fun moulds are sure to make pancakes a regular occurrence in most households – how could a heart or a cat shaped pancake fail to raise a smile any day of the week?

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Pancake Heart Mould, £2; Cat Pancake Mould, £2, both Flying Tiger

Until next week, happy pancake making to all.