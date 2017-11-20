Llamas are the unlikely decorating hero for Christmas this year

Forget snowmen and reindeer there's a new kid in town this Christmas, and they've come all the way from South America...let's extend a warm welcome to the llama

Llamas are hugely on-trend for Christmas 2017. This hump-less relative of the camel has been popping up in every Christmas collection this year, making the llama a fun favourite to embrace for seasonal decorating. Here’s a round up of the best loveable llama buys…

Trend trail blazers John Lewis have the llama decorating trend covered. It’s not all about Moz The Monster after all, from gloriously bright tree decorations to wrapping paper and present tags there’s a llama for every Christmas eventuality this year at John Lewis.

Buy now: Llama Santa Cactus Gift Wrap, £4.50, John Lewis

Make your tree pop with the addition of this vibrant bauble, the Lima llama design is reminiscent of Peruvian festivals, celebrating all that is bright about Christmas.

Buy now: Lima Llama Pinata Bauble, £6, John Lewis

FA LA LA LA LLAMA! Need we say more?! This miniature tasselled decoration is the one for anyone who’s a tad bored of traditional tree decorations.

Dimensions: H13.5 x W8.5cm

Buy now: Llama Cushion Christmas Hanging Decoration, £6, Paperchase

In the words of Fat face, ‘Say hello to the nicest Llama you’ll meet’. Dangle this beautiful felt llama from your tree to show off your playful side this Christmas. He has no presents but he does have a stylish pink saddle and a rather fetching pom pom necklace.

Buy now: Felt Llama Christmas Tree Decoration, £6.50, Fat Face

Here’s our intrepid explorer caught in a flurry of purple and iridescent glitter – quite frankly, living the dream! This playful design is a fun take on a festive classic snow globe, the llama is joined by an on-trend cactus and a present pile. Not only is this piece a wonderful way to decorate your home for Christmas, it’ll provide hours of captivating amusement for young children, snow globes are the ultimate child pacifier.

Dimensions: H14.5cm

Buy now: Llama Christmas Snow Globe, £15, Paperchase

Here is the same design from Paperchase only not encapsulated in a snow globe. This jolly llama comes bearing gifts, a happy addition to a modern day Christmas tree.

Buy now: Llama Presents Decoration, £6, Paperchase

There’s no drama llamas here just Christmas carolling ones! Add some festive fun to your home with a decorative Christmas cushion.

Dimensions: 43cm square

Buy now: Christmas Llama Cushion,£10, Next

No family Christmas is complete without games. Get the party started this years with this hilarious rhyming game. All rhyme no reason…other than it’s fabulous fun!

Buy now: Obama Llama Party Game, £19.99, Getting Personal

How adorable is Penelope the llama! This charming tree decoration feels delightfully home-made with her embroidered scarf. This design is ideal for those wanting to embrace the llama trend while retaining a more classic look for the tree.

Dimensions: H13cm

Buy now: Penelope The Llama Christmas Decoration, £9.50, Oliver Bonas

OK, so technically this decoration is an alpaca not a llama but we don’t think you can tell the difference – besides it’s too fabulous not to include in our round up. This woolly character is hand-knitted in 100 per cent acrylic wool.

Buy now: Alpaca Christmas Decoration, £12.50, So Just Shop

Will you be tempted by the llama to break the rules of traditional tree decorations?