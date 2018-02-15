Find out how you can reduce your carbon footprint when you move home



Are you worried about your carbon footprint? If you are moving home any time soon, you may want to follow these simple tips to help reduce your CO2 emissions and do your bit for the environment.

Buzzmove have teamed up with Trees for Life, an award-winning conservation charity working to restore the Caledonian Forest in the Scottish Highlands. The collaboration will enable Buzzmove’s 250 partner removal firms to make a donation for trees to be planted to offset their carbon emissions. In the near future, customers will be able to choose a removal firm will be able to compare companies on the basis of their carbon offsetting activity.

1. Get organised

Have a sort out before the move, many removal companies charge based on the weight and the size of your possessions so this can save money, plus less stuff may mean a smaller removal van.

2. Don’t bin it

Instead of binning cast-offs donate them to charity or a local initiative so someone else can benefit from your unwanted items.

3. Video survey

Find a removal firm that offers video surveying instead of a home visit for the quotation – saving fuel and CO2 emissions.

4. Pack it in

Where possible use old newspapers and re-used cardboard boxes instead of plastic for packing. Ensure packing material is recycled.

5. Use ‘Green’ cleaning products

For the ‘big clean’ before you leave the property, consider using natural products such as lemon and vinegar or more eco-friendly off the shelf cleaning products.

6. Consider the transport

Look for removal companies which are at EEV Standard (Enhanced Environmentally-friendly Vehicles) which promotes vehicles with low-emissions.

‘We know a ‘greener move’ probably isn’t the first consideration on movers’ minds, but a few small steps such as using a firm offering video surveying technology, can make a big difference. We hope by increasing awareness of the impact on carbon emissions and making it easier to find a removal firm that is acting to reduce its carbon footprint, our customers will not only get a better moving experience, but a greener one too, ‘ says Damien Seaman, head of brand for Buzzmove.

