Next launches exclusive new textile brand Dot & Ivy

The high street hero launches an in-house textile collection that oozes country charm, perfect for creating a welcoming autumn retreat

Bedrooms are the ideal place to make small changes that can have a huge impact. Simply changing your bedding can instantly refresh the whole look and feel of your sleeping space for a new season.

The stylish new bedding sets at Next, part of the exclusive new textile range Dot & Ivy, are perfect for the job of adding rustic charm to your decor for an autumnal refresh.

The colour palette for the range is a mix of muted earthy tones that capture the feel of an autumn harvest, with rich ochres and sage greens complemented by washed out greys.

The capsule collection features bedding designs Nature Study, Bloomsbury, Charleston, Water Garden and Futurist, all of which have a traditional heirloom feel thanks to the hand painting and stitching techniques used to create the treasured designs. While the designs are evidently inspired by nature they heavily feature on-trend geometric patterns.

Founded by textile artist Kate Lawrie, the new collection features five carefully curated bedding sets inspired by memories of summer holidays spent at her family’s 17th century farmhouse.

The affectionate name was derived from both Grandmas; first there’s paternal Grandma Dot who worked as a skilled embroiderer of silk bedding who played a huge role in inspiring Kate’s love of fabric and print design, then there’s Grandma Ivy who’s farm was the place Kate spent idyllic childhood holidays exploring the farmhouse filled with antique furniture and rustic textiles.

The geometric patterns provide a stunning complimentary design for the backing on the pillowcases and duvets, ensuring the bed is dressed to perfection from every angle. To complete the look further there’s a range of decorative throws and scatter cushions in co-ordinating designs.

Above is the Water Garden set which beautifully captures the statuesque reeds and grasses of a lily pond, with graphic water swirls that instantly create a feeling of tranquillity – perfect for a calming bedroom scheme. This design is also available in a fabulous wallpaper to make a cohesive decorating scheme…we hear the other designs may be featured on wallpaper too, so watch this space!