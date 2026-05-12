If you're looking for unique, stylish and expensive-looking rechargeable lights under £35, this under-the-radar brand is where you should be shopping

I've already added two to my basket

Annie Collyer's avatar
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Alban LED Rechargeable Wall Light - Black - on bedroom wall with neutral decor and bed frame, wooden chest of drawers and black vase
(Image credit: Dusk)

I've been on the hunt for some rechargeable wall lights for months to fill an empty wall and a set to go up my staircase. I'm looking for something that oozes luxury, at a reasonable price tag, and I've found just the thing in Dusk's rechargeable lights range.

Dusk has emerged as one of our favourite affordable online homeware stores at Ideal Home. They won us over with their bedding, and we've been impressed with all the furniture and lighting they've launched in recent years.

However, it is there collection of rechargeable lights that has caught my attention lately. While the best wireless lights are becoming more accessible price-wise, they can all look a bit 'same-y'. Well, Dusk has broken out of the mould with some striking designs that look chic and expensive, but prices start at £20.

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The first design from this collection that caught my eye was the Trinity Rechargeable Pleated Wall Light. I've not seen a rechargeable wall light like this at such an affordable price. For just £29, I've already added 2 of these lights to my basket, as they'll make the perfect addition to my staircase to break up my wall frames.

This isn't the only wall light that piqued my interest. Here are my 6 other top picks going under the radar.

Alternative rechargeable wall lights

Which of these rechargeable lighting picks would be your favourite for a living room?

Annie Collyer
Annie Collyer
Deputy Ecommerce Editor

Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners. 