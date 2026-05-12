If you're looking for unique, stylish and expensive-looking rechargeable lights under £35, this under-the-radar brand is where you should be shopping

I've been on the hunt for some rechargeable wall lights for months to fill an empty wall and a set to go up my staircase. I'm looking for something that oozes luxury, at a reasonable price tag, and I've found just the thing in Dusk's rechargeable lights range.

Dusk has emerged as one of our favourite affordable online homeware stores at Ideal Home. They won us over with their bedding, and we've been impressed with all the furniture and lighting they've launched in recent years.

However, it is there collection of rechargeable lights that has caught my attention lately. While the best wireless lights are becoming more accessible price-wise, they can all look a bit 'same-y'. Well, Dusk has broken out of the mould with some striking designs that look chic and expensive, but prices start at £20.

Latest Videos From

The first design from this collection that caught my eye was the Trinity Rechargeable Pleated Wall Light. I've not seen a rechargeable wall light like this at such an affordable price. For just £29, I've already added 2 of these lights to my basket, as they'll make the perfect addition to my staircase to break up my wall frames.

This isn't the only wall light that piqued my interest. Here are my 6 other top picks going under the radar.

DUSK Trinity Rechargeable Pleated Wall Light £29 at Dusk.com My favourite style from the collection, this pleated wall light matches perfectly with my other scalloped lights. It requires 4-5 hours of charge for 7 hours of cordless use, and they'd be the perfect addition to a smaller room, where table and surface space is a premium. DUSK Lucia Rechargeable Striped Wall Light £35 at Dusk.com This gold beauty is paired with a green striped shade. It gives a cosy vibe to a living room or bedroom, or it would even make the perfect lighting addition to a kids' bedroom. It looks like it should cost a lot more than £30, too. DUSK Birdie Rechargeable Pleated Table Lamp £29 at Dusk.com There's no way anyone would think this table light cost less than £30. It oozes luxury, whether placed on a hallway console or on either side of a TV. Its black, thick, twisted base makes it look serious, while its pleated shade brings a soft feel to your space. Charge it for 3-4 hours and enjoy for 5-6 hours, and the best part is that it's dimmable. DUSK Twila Rechargeable Pleated Wall Light £35 at Dusk.com An ideal bedside light if brass is your go-to, this light offers 5-6 hours of glow from 3-4 hours of charge. It's the perfect size for smaller spaces, as it's not huge, so it won't overwhelm a wall or corner, plus it's also conveniently dimmable. Otherwise, it'd be ideal for a hallway, perhaps either side of a statement mirror. DUSK Alban Led Rechargeable Wall Light £29 at Dusk.com If I didn't already have bedside lights, these would be en-route to my house, RN. I love incorporating linen into my decor, and while this shade is a linen-effect, it looks so expensive. It lasts for approximately 8-10 hours from one charge, which is impressive, while it'd also be ideal for a tight (yet dark) staircase, to add light without making this area feel claustrophobic. DUSK Bar Led Rechargeable Wall Light £30 at Dusk.com I know these bar lights have been around for quite a while, but I still stand by the fact that they make a strong statement — especially when fitted above the right piece. Also available in gold, it's on sale with £5 off, and only one is needed to make a good impression, so long as it's placed in the right spot. It works for 5-6 hours once charged.

Alternative rechargeable wall lights

Luxury pick Next Ivory Yale Rechargeable Wireless Wall Light £50 at Next UK Make a statement with this Next light, which, as pictured, looks gorgeous beside a mirror in a hallway. It runs for 8 hours from a full, 4-hour charge, and it looks so luxurious. It boasts a super high-quality build, from metal and string. Twin pack Dunelm Set of 2 Preston Natural Shaded Wall Lights £50 at Dunelm Need 2 of the same lights for your bedside? This pack of 2 is affordable, at £50, as well as dimmable for practicality, whether reading or scrolling. Its shade is natural linen, complemented with a brushed chrome finish. There are also other matching items available, if you want to follow suit and complete the set. Photo lighting Coollamp Coollamp 2 Pack Picture Lights for Wall £29.99 at Amazon UK Amazon's Choice for good reason, this 2 pack of picture lights can help shine a light on the memories that you treasure the most. At £15 each, included comes a remote for easy control, while you can choose its colour temperature and brightness — plus you can set them on a timer.

Which of these rechargeable lighting picks would be your favourite for a living room?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors