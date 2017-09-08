Sprinkle your home in pixie dust with Cath Kidston’s new Peter Pan prints

By

You wont want to grow up when you see the latest Disney x Cath Kidston collaboration starring Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and plenty of London landmarks.

‘Take the second star to the right and head straight on until morning’ are the directions Peter Pan gives Wendy, John, and Michael Darling when they want to fly to Neverland. But you don’t need to leave the comforts of your own home to get a piece of the magical far-away island. As once again Cath Kidston has collaborated with Disney to produce a fourth range that takes inspiration from Walt Disney’s classic animated films.

Love these designs? Get your paws on Disney and Cath Kidston’s  – 101 Dalmations

Midnight Placement Disney Placement Tea Towel, £14, Cath Kidston

With story-telling adventure at the heart of the collection, Cath Kidston’s talented in-house design team have sourced original character illustrations from the iconic 1953 feature film to create nine whimsical prints which include the films loveable characters; Peter Pan, Wendy Darling, her two brothers John and Michael and of course they could not forget the feisty little fairy Tinkerbell.

Sketched Tinker Bell Disney Tea Place, £8, Cath Kidston

The new range follows on from the successful Winnie the Pooh, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and 101 Dalmatians collections, and once again uses the winning formula that integrates vintage Disney characters with signature Cath Kidston prints.

Has your child grown out of their bedroom decor? Take a look at these fresh new looks for kids’ bedrooms

Peter Pan in London oven glove £16, Cath Kidston

If you can’t wait for the range to hit the shops sign up to the Disney x Cath Kidston Priority Email Club to gain early access to the Peter Pan range.

The collection officially launches on the 22nd September.

