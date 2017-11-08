Welcome to New York! We bet it was Taylor's 'Wildest Dream' to own a pink home!

Pop princess Taylor Swift has just dropped $18 million on a Manhattan townhouse in the TriBeCa neighbourhood, according to Trulia. And it’s just steps away from a penthouse she already owns.

The 5,148 sq ft pink townhouse is set over four floors and has just about every amenity a girl could possibly need.

The ground floor features a guest suite with its own entrance – ideal for when Taylor’s squad come to crash. There’s also a kitchen with top-of-the-range appliances and heated limestone floors, and a spacious living room with an enormous skylight that floods the room with natural light.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms, both with wide-plank oak flooring and en suites kitted out with limestone baths and rain showers.

The second floor is home to a luxurious master suite complete with twin walk-in wardrobes and a heavenly en suite made for pop royalty.

Now that’s the standard rooms covered, so here is where it gets interesting. In the heart of New York City, Taylor Swift will get to sunbathe and entertain friends on a spacious roof terrace, surrounded by Japanese paper glass walls for privacy.

And the wow factor doesn’t stop there. Had a stressful day? Head down the custom steel staircase to the lower ground floor and ‘Shake it Off’ in the home cinema, private gym, spa and swanky bar.

Who needs to belong to a private members’ club? These really are all the amenities you could ever dream of having in your home.

We were already desperate to be in Taylor’s girl gang, but that feeling has multiplied now!

Taylor’s neighbours include Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Meg Ryan, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Hopefully, she doesn’t have any ‘Bad Blood’ with any of them.

This isn’t Taylor Swift’s only property. As well as her other TriBeCa pad, she also owns estates in Beverley Hills, Nashville and Rhode Island.

Image credits: Trulia