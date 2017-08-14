The treehouse that will have every child happily climbing into bed

Show us a kid that wouldn't think this treehouse bed is coolest design in the world, in fact show us any grown-up that wouldn't agree

Children’s bed times can often be fraught with protests of not wanting to go to sleep, often involving some heavy persuasion. We feel those days could be a thing of the past if the bed in question was this fabulous treehouse creation! The sell-out design is back by popular demand this week at furniture emporium Nöa & Nani.

The country-style cladding and pitched roof creates a charming mini house for a child to inhabit. Complete with windows on each open side and a skylight there is no fear of them feeling closed in, there’s plenty of places to peep out of and most importantly let the light in. The elevated single sized bed is accessed by a sturdy ladder.

The beauty of such a fun design means you can add simple touches and create a wonderfully imaginative space for children to cherish. We love the use of faux plants to recreate the sense of being up in the tree tops, a simple but effective way to add playful decoration. Adding bunting makes it feel more like a mini home.

Putting the fun factor into not only bed time but playtime, this bed becomes the perfect lookout tower for games or the ideal hideaway for hide and seek. Not only does the bed provide a comfortable place for slumber, with a slatted base and UK single mattress, the elevated design has plenty of room underneath for further fun or toy storage – making this design a great solution for smaller spaces.

As an adult the only time we generally get to sleep in a tree house is deep in the forest at Centre Parcs or some other adventure hot spot! If sleeping up in the tree tops is your thing, be sure to check out The best treehouse retreats.

Creating a space that kids will love, whether it’s for work, rest or play is key for feeding their imaginations. We can see this tree house making a lot of little ones very happy indeed, and nothing makes for a happier home.