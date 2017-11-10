Take the hassle out of shopping with our pick of presents that would make a bargain-hunting Santa proud. These are all under £25!

If you have like-minded friends and family who love to spruce up their home, then take a look at our favourite Christmas gifts from the Ideal Home collection at Very. Perfect for the ultimate interior addicts, they’re all under £25!

Home comforts

Orange, putty or petrol – which of these granny-chic cushions will you choose to gift? Oh go on then, give them all three.

Gather the family

This monochrome framed print is a chic reminder of what the spirit of Christmas is all about.

Snuggle up

A festive throw will make any sofa inviting when it’s cold outside.

Subtle pattern

Modern white vases are perfect for displaying red amaryllis and Christmas foliage.



So that’s the gift list sorted, now for the wrapping.