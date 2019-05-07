About Ideal Home

Welcome to the world of Ideal Home, established 1920. We’ve spent the past 99 years helping and inspiring homeowners and renters alike to get the most out of their property – whatever its size or style.

We’re proud to take a democratic approach to home design. Ideal Home is not the Style Police making judgements about style, taste or budgets – we simply showcase the very best ideas, best new products, best houses, so anyone can put together their own unique mix. We think creating a home should be fun and exciting, and that’s how we want our audience to feel. Whether they are browsing our website or flicking through the pages of our magazine.

Vanessa Richmond, Editorial Director

Vanessa graduated in theology at Bristol University, then flirted with librarianship before finding her true home in interiors and lifestyle journalism.

She put in a few years at House Beautiful and Red magazines before settling down at Ideal Home in 2006. Since then, she’s been the brand’s chief sub-editor, associate editor and columnist, before stepping up to be editor in 2015.

In 2016, she took Ideal Home’s sister title, Style at Home, under her wing too. Then, in 2018, another title joined the family – Country Homes & Interiors – earning Vanessa the shiny job title ‘Editorial Director’ of all three brands. This means that she plans a LOT of content, generates a LOT of ideas and gets to see a LOT of very lovely homes and interiors.

Amy Cutmore, Digital Editor

Our PPA award-winning Digital Editor Amy has been working in the wonderful world of interiors for 15 years. Her first role was as a Features Writer, working on titles such as Inside Readers’ Homes, Inspirations for Your Home and Country House & Home, before joining TI Media (or as it was at the time, IPC).

At 25 Beautiful Kitchens magazine, she became an expert in appliances, worktops and cabinetry – so feel free to ask her about everything from Corian to cornicing! After a stint on Beautiful Homes, she joined the Ideal Home team in 2010, and hasn’t looked back, working as Consumer Editor, then Technology Editor (and resident Girl About Tech) before landing the role of Digital Editor in 2017.

Heather Young, Executive Editor

Heather Young has been writing for Ideal Home magazine for over 12 years where she started out on the interiors team, looking after the magazine’s real homes and makeovers features.

After going freelance following the birth of her twins, Heather continued to write for Ideal Home, as well as other leading homes titles. In 2011 she set up her own interiors blog, Growing Spaces, to chart her own home renovation projects and makeovers, and she still loves creating content for her blog in her spare time.

Heather rejoined the Ideal Home family a couple of years ago and is currently Executive Editor across Ideal Home and Style at Home.

Rhoda Parry, Homes Content Team Editorial Director

Having worked on homes and women’s lifestyle titles all her life, there’s very little that Rhoda Parry doesn’t know about creating the Ideal Home. Country style is perhaps her biggest passion – she was editor of Country Homes & Interiors for 14 years, leading it across print and creating blog Country Days, and inspiring us all with laid-back country looks, simple seasonal food and modern country crafts.

However, the hugely experienced Rhoda has also seen action at 25 Beautiful Homes, Woman’s Weekly, Family Circle and Practical Parenting.

Tamara Kelly, Shopping Editor

It’s no coincidence that Tamara’s Instagram handle is @tamlovestoshop. She has an incredible eye for style and never misses a bargain – whether it’s the Aldi Egg chair that’s a dead ringer for a Cox & Cox design, or the Primark bedding that encapsulates the big summer trend for palm fronds.

She’s been part of the Ideal Home team for three years now – but she’s also worked as a stylist at Country Homes & Interiors and there’s nothing she doesn’t know about pulling a timeless look together.

You can always rely on Tamara to have a handle on the latest looks and home decor trends – and she’s more than happy to chat about them at events (most recently, Spring Fair) and on camera. You might have spotted her on screen last year as an expert on Matalan’s The Show, hosted by Denise Van Outen.

Our Buying Guide Reviews

Ideal Home’s Buying Guides bring you in-depth reviews of all the latest technology, appliances and key pieces of furniture, enabling you to buy your next food blender, steam iron or mattress with complete confidence. Technology is always moving forward so it’s no wonder lots of us feel daunted – or even scared – of being left behind.

That’s where these guides come to the rescue. Bookmark them, and you’ll always know your UHD from your DAB, which fridge freezer is really the coolest, and the best cordless vacuum to clear up your family’s mess. So what qualifies us as experts? Let’s start with the fact that Ideal Home has been advising homeowners on the best buys for their kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms and more since 1920. That’s close to 100 years of knowledge, right there.

Working hard to get you the most accurate picture of what’s hot and what’s not on the market is our carefully chosen reviews panel. A group of geeks, parents, bakers, eco warriors, sleep obsessives, gardeners, DIYers, and – most importantly – houseproud experts in their fields. Between them, they have decades of testing experience working for the most prestigious titles in the land – not least, Ideal Home.

Visit our Buying Guide hub page to read more about how we test and our shopping links.

Our editorial integrity is important to us – please write to our Digital Editor, amy.cutmore@ti-media.com and let us know how we are doing.

Chris Haslam is an award-winning consumer journalist and ex-Ideal Home Features Editor, whose Mastermind-style specialist subjects include technology and eco living. Over the past 15 years he has tested everything from chainsaws and washing machines to robotic lawnmowers and even the occasional techy toilet. As a smart home expert, his house is jam-packed with the latest gadgets, but only the best of the best can stay. That is, if his better-half and dog Roscoe give it the green light…

His satisfied clients include Wired, T3, The Sunday Mirror, The Mail on Sunday, The Sunday Times, The Metro, The Guardian, The Independent and of course, Ideal Home

Caramel Quin is a nerd who tests technology for newspapers, magazines and online. She prides herself in real-world testing and translating geek speak into plain English. Her pet hates are jargon, pointless products and over-complicated instruction manuals.

She’s an engineering graduate, an award-winning journalist and writes regularly in the Evening Standard and other national newspapers. She has appeared as a technology expert on the BBC, Sky News and GMTV, and done countless radio interviews.

Caramel lives in east London with her two children and a puppy – all of whom assist her in destruction testing home electricals for us.

Ysanne Brooks comes from a family of wordsmiths, artists and jobbing journalists. Among other things, her somewhat lengthy career includes 10 years working on specialist magazine 25 Beautiful Kitchens, nine of those as editor.

For more years than she cares to reveal in public, she’s opined on planning, designing and buying for all areas of the home. She’s too long in the tooth to be a tech geek but she knows what’s what when it comes to beautiful, useable products that make modern living just that little bit more comfortable. She now combines supplement editing and freelance feature writing for interiors magazines and websites with a new venture as a budding ceramicist.

Tired of London but not tired of life, she moved to Surrey 8 years ago, where she now lives with her husband, also a journalist, and Buffy the cat.