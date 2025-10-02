The 30-inch rule is the sweet spot designers swear by when hanging pendant lights above a dining table or a kitchen island

Interior experts have plenty of tricks up their sleeve that the rest of us have never heard of. The latest one I recently stumbled upon is the 30-inch pendant light rule which is a trick industry experts swear by to help them hang these light above a surface like a dining table or a kitchen island at the perfect height.

I came across this (primarily) kitchen and dining room lighting idea last week when reading interior stylist Colin King’s Substack where he nonchalantly mentioned the rule. Having never heard of it, I naturally turned to other interior and lighting experts to brush up on it.

The experts confirmed this trick to be a rule of thumb that many in the industry swear by – which might make the 30-inch pendant rule one of the industry’s best kept secrets. At least up until now.

What is the 30-inch pendant rule?

Similarly to something like the 18-inch rug rule or the 4-inch seating rule (yes, there are many inch-focused interior rules!), the 30-inch pendant light rule also helps with the perfect positioning – this time of the pendant above a surface.

'The 30-inch rule suggests leaving roughly 30 inches between the bottom of the pendant and the surface below it,' succinctly explains James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting & Home.

‘Most designers use the “30-inch rule” when determining the placement of pendant lights over surfaces such as kitchen islands or dining tables,' agrees says Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of lighting specialists Industville.

'This height ensures fixtures are high enough not to obstruct conversation but low enough to provide adequate task lighting. It also helps the lighting feel integrated, creating proportionality with surrounding elements such as cabinetry or tables.’

Where can you use the rule?

The rule is usually utilised as a kitchen lighting idea above a kitchen island or when placing a pendant light above a dining table. But there are other areas of your home it can come in handy, too.

‘This is particularly popular over dining tables and kitchen islands because it provides a balance, so it’s low enough to illuminate the surface effectively, but high enough to avoid obstructing views or conversation,' explains James.

'While this rule is most commonly applied to dining and kitchen areas, it can also be adapted to other surfaces such as console tables, bedside tables or even workspaces.'

Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, co-founder and lighting expert at Dowsing & Reynolds, elaborates. ‘Desks or home office nooks are also a good space to use this lighting formula as pendant lights offer great task lighting for workstations and the 30-inch drop adds a cosy, zoning effect.'

'Bedside pendants at this length can also work well, hung either side of the bed. Hanging in this way, they work well as a space-saving alternative to table lamps.’

Does the rule apply all the time?

As with any design and/or decorating ‘rule’, it’s best to approach this as more of a guideline or a starting point and go from there, according to the experts.

‘The 30-inch rule isn’t set in stone,' James adds. 'It’s a great starting point, but factors like ceiling height, the size and scale of the pendant and the height of the people using the space should influence the final placement. For example, in rooms with very high ceilings, you may want to increase the drop to maintain proportion and visual balance.'

Ally at Dowsing & Reynolds agrees. ‘For standard eight-foot ceilings, the 30-inch rule is a safe bet but if your ceilings are higher, you’ll need to lower your pendants slightly to keep them at a comfortable, functional height.’

'The important thing to remember is that pendant lighting isn’t about strict measurements – it’s about proportion, balance and the feel of your room,' concludes Jo Plant, chief creative officer at Pooky.

‘Many pendants cast light down as well as up, so hanging them with a little breathing space lets them do their job beautifully, brightening the ceiling and creating a wider glow.’