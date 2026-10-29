Habitat's Morris & Co. Christmas decorations are future heirlooms in the making – 6 pieces I can't wait to decorate my home with for years to come

This is how to style out the heritage christmas trend if you're not a tartan fan

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Red door with wreath with red bow and a blue background with gold beaded bird decorations
(Image credit: Habitat)

As an interiors journalist, Christmas doesn't just last for one month in December; I've been living in Christmas land since September. So my enthusiasm for the new high street festive decorations has worn off slightly. However, this week one new launch revived my festive spirit and had me excited for Christmas all over again: the Habitat x Morris & Co decoration collection.

I am a massive fan of what Habitat has done with Morris & Co; they've revived and reinvigorated the classic arts and crafts patterns to work in modern homes. I currently have the Merton sunflower armchair in my living room, which remains one of my best investments for my home. Now the designers have turned their attention to christmas decorations, and they've nailed it.

I've seen Morris & Co Christmas decorations before, but they've always felt a bit twee and unimaginative. The Habitat collection is none of these things. It was the set of medium Habitat x Morris & Co paper stars that jumped out at me first. Paper stars are a decoration Habitat already does incredibly well; they have been reimagined in classic Morris & Co designs, including Strawberry Thief, Hyacinth and Leicester in rich burgundy and forest greens.

They've also turned their hand to baubles, bows and even a wreath, interpreting the iconic patterns into rich jewel-toned decorations. Here are the 6 gems in the range I'm eyeing up for my own home.

If you want to try the heritage Christmas trend in your home but aren't a fan of tartan, this Morris & Co collection offers an alternative way to style it out. It is classic and filled with decorations you know will be pulled out year after year by you, your kids and potentially even your grandkids.

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2025; previously, she was the Deputy Digital Editor from 2022. She has a Master's degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London and has been writing about homes and interiors for 7 years. Her expertise lies in DIY projects, home decor trends and spotting the latest high street homeware buys that are about to go viral. She bought her first home in London last year and is currently renovating it (on a budget).