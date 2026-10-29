Habitat's Morris & Co. Christmas decorations are future heirlooms in the making – 6 pieces I can't wait to decorate my home with for years to come
This is how to style out the heritage christmas trend if you're not a tartan fan
As an interiors journalist, Christmas doesn't just last for one month in December; I've been living in Christmas land since September. So my enthusiasm for the new high street festive decorations has worn off slightly. However, this week one new launch revived my festive spirit and had me excited for Christmas all over again: the Habitat x Morris & Co decoration collection.
I am a massive fan of what Habitat has done with Morris & Co; they've revived and reinvigorated the classic arts and crafts patterns to work in modern homes. I currently have the Merton sunflower armchair in my living room, which remains one of my best investments for my home. Now the designers have turned their attention to christmas decorations, and they've nailed it.
I've seen Morris & Co Christmas decorations before, but they've always felt a bit twee and unimaginative. The Habitat collection is none of these things. It was the set of medium Habitat x Morris & Co paper stars that jumped out at me first. Paper stars are a decoration Habitat already does incredibly well; they have been reimagined in classic Morris & Co designs, including Strawberry Thief, Hyacinth and Leicester in rich burgundy and forest greens.
They've also turned their hand to baubles, bows and even a wreath, interpreting the iconic patterns into rich jewel-toned decorations. Here are the 6 gems in the range I'm eyeing up for my own home.
I just bought Habitat's supersized burgundy striped stars, and I'm considering investing in this set to layer them with. They come in a pack of three that can be styled together over a mantle or hung in a cluster in a window
I already own a Habitat faux wreath, so I can vouch for the quality. This one has been given the Morris & Co treatment, with a bow featuring the iconic strawberry thief motif. If you already have a wreath you can update, Habitat will be selling the Morris & Co bows on their own very soon in three different patterns.
My favourite part of this range is that they have taken elements from the most famous Morris & Co designs and interpreted them into ornaments. These gorgeous beaded gold birds will add a little sparkle to a tree without feeling like Morris & Co. overkill.
Whimsical decorations are massive this year, and this one depicting the famous 'strawberry thief' is too cute to ignore. I'm not a huge fan of the classic pattern, but this decoration is so fun, it won me over. I'd have him tucked up high on the tree, peeking out of the branches as a playful nod to the famous designer.
I've seen vintage-inspired fruit decorations popping up in a few high street collections lately, but these glass ornaments are my favourite. They look so rich and sumptuous; if you told me they were original Victorian decorations, I'd believe you. If I had to place bets on the one decoration you'd still be pulling out in 10 years, this is it.
If you want to try the heritage Christmas trend in your home but aren't a fan of tartan, this Morris & Co collection offers an alternative way to style it out. It is classic and filled with decorations you know will be pulled out year after year by you, your kids and potentially even your grandkids.
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Rebecca Knight has been the Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2025; previously, she was the Deputy Digital Editor from 2022. She has a Master's degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London and has been writing about homes and interiors for 7 years. Her expertise lies in DIY projects, home decor trends and spotting the latest high street homeware buys that are about to go viral. She bought her first home in London last year and is currently renovating it (on a budget).