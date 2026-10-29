The Victorian Christmas trend having a huge revival in 2026 – and it spotlights the nation's favourite songbird

Robins are the UK's favourite bird, according to the RSPB, and with long associations with Christmas, it’s easy to see why you’ll often spot robin motifs within Christmas decor. And this year, robins appear to be everywhere, and experts say this is down to the fact the traditional Christmas trend is booming.

If you take a look at the year’s biggest Christmas trends , you’ll notice that many of them are focused on a return to traditional festive styles. From traditionally decorated trees to the use of heritage tartan and whimsical folk decorations, it’s out with the new and in with the old this year.

And considering the cheerful, red-breasted robin has been associated with Christmas since the Victorian era, it makes perfect sense we’re seeing a surge in its popularity as a Christmas decorating idea this year. Here’s how to introduce robins to your home this Christmas.

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Why are robins trending?

Any gardener will know how wonderful it is to attract robins to their gardens. These birds are curious, confident, and have a beautiful birdsong, and the good news about incorporating them into your home is that one of the best artificial Christmas trees will suffice to house them.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

‘The robin has long been a staple of Christmas decor, but this year, it’s helping us rediscover the magic of a truly traditional Christmas,’ comments Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘After a decade of ever-changing festive trends, 2026 is all about nostalgia. Cherished memories, familiar decorations and the comforting traditions that make Christmas feel like Christmas. It’s less about reinventing the festive season and more about celebrating Christmases past, creating new memories and building traditions that will be treasured for generations to come.’

According to Natasha Copper, a trend and social expert at MediaVision , searches for ‘Christmas robin decor' are up 100%, proving the increase in popularity.

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‘Robins are definitely a timeless trend, as it's been a trend that sticks every season and will be for the foreseeable future. There are certain things that will never go out of style, and this is one of them with its historical connection to Christmas,’ she says.

In the Victorian era, postmen wore bright red uniforms and were nicknamed ‘robins’ or ‘robin redbreasts.’ As a result, many Victorian illustrations depicted robins delivering their Christmas cards, cementing the association.

How to style robin-inspired decor

‘Unlike fleeting decor trends that come and go, the robin has a timeless place in our Christmas traditions. Year after year, these cheerful little characters return to our homes, bringing with them a comforting sense of nostalgia, familiarity and festive warmth,’ says Natalie.

(Image credit: Morrisons Home)

‘Introduce a few subtle touches of robin décor into your home, rather than going overboard and creating a look that feels too themed or faddy. Better still, why not start a new family tradition? Choose a special robin decoration together, something that can be brought out and treasured year after year,' she continues.

‘After all, Christmas decorating isn't just about how our homes look. It's about the memories we make, the traditions we build and the stories behind the pieces we choose together.’

You don’t have to go full-blown robin maniac to get the look. You could opt for some robin-themed Christmas cookware , baubles or even nestle a few robin ornaments within your festive ornaments. If you’re in need of inspiration, here are a few of my favourite styles I’ve spotted, and you can shop them online.

Shop the trend

I love robins, whether that's watching them out in the wild, or adding a few seasonal touches to my home. This is a traditional style that will never go out of fashion.