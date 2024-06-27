Aldi's new £6.99 handheld fan is a must for staying cool on a budget – and it's in stores now
Keep cool without breaking the bank
Aldi is selling a handheld fan to help you beat the heat this summer – the best part? It'll only set you back £6.99 and is available in stores right now.
We'd be lying if we said we haven't been feeling the heat this week, with temperatures across the UK reaching as high as 30°C over the past few days. If like us, you're turning to the aid of your best fan to stay cool in the heatwave, you'll be pleased to know that this cooling comfort isn't something that needs to be confined to the four walls of your home.
A handheld fan is ideal for when you're on the go – whether on stifling public transport, in the car, or even at the office – and Aldi's offering with a super affordable £6.99 price tag easily makes the deal all the sweeter.
Aldi handheld fan
The Ambiano Handheld Portable Fan is available to buy in Aldi stores right now, offering shoppers the choice between either a black or white colourway to suit their personal style.
The handheld fan is equipped with three fan speeds for maximum comfort, a USB-C charging cable, and even a detachable base that allows for the fan to be used as a desk fan. This versatility means you can prop it up on your desk as part of your summer WFH set-up or leave it bedside to keep your bedroom cool when it's too hot to sleep at night.
Better yet, it's also super compact and foldable, making it the perfect device to store away in even the smallest of bags. And, for those of you heading off to festivals and trips this summer, Aldi's handheld fan even includes an integrated power bank if you're in a pinch.
If there's anything you should know about the Ideal Home team, it's that we're extremely partial to a portable fan and will continually sing their praises – the sellout John Lewis handheld fan, specifically.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
John Lewis' version is easily our heatwave must-have, available in a range of fun colourways and can also be used handheld for on the go or propped up on a surface when you reach your destination. At its £12 price point, it's hard to fault.
Considering Aldi's handheld fan comes with an even cheaper price tag of just £6.99, we're tempted to say the same sentiment can be applied to it being a budget-friendly must for the summer months. Following the success of the Aldi bladeless fan, we reckon this handheld version will also be a hit among shoppers.
If you don't live near an Aldi (or have arrived late to find they've already sold out everywhere), here are some alternative handheld fans to consider picking up, including our editor-approved John Lewis fan we love so dearly.
Shop handheld fans
When I had misplaced my John Lewis fan for a few weeks, this is the backup handheld fan that I emergency bought from Amazon and it's served me extremely well. It's my full-time desk fan that I purely keep at home now.
Best believe you won't catch us without a handheld fan on us at all times this summer.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home. She's always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for journalism blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments. When she isn't writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game.
-
Is it better to water plants in the morning or at night? Experts reveal which option is best for happy, healthy, and hydrated plants this summer
There’s a clear winner
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is a cold press juicer? Everything you need to know about this on-trend kitchen appliance
It's a must-have if you want to save money and make your own fancy green juices at home
By Ellis Cochrane
-
14 shade-loving plants for pots that are perfect for brightening up dark garden corners
These shade loving plants for pots will add colour and interest to even the darkest corners of your garden
By Rachel Homer
-
Dunelm’s sell-out wave rug is finally back in stock – it has already taken over some of the most stylish floors on Instagram
It combines not one, but two of this year's biggest trends
By Aimee Greenhalgh
-
Fan vs air conditioner – which is better for cooling your home during a heatwave?
Which of the two is the right choice for your home?
By Jullia Joson
-
Lidl's bladeless fan is our heatwave must-have – it looks just like Dyson but over £300 less
And you can buy it in stores right now
By Jullia Joson
-
Will a fan help a dehumidifier? Experts say this underrated pairing is the secret to keeping cool this summer
Maximise your appliance's performance and stay cool at the same time
By Jullia Joson
-
Aldi's elegant three-piece vase set looks like H&M Home but costs less than £5
The budget retailer takes on H&M Home’s chic mini vases, recreating them for less than half the price
By Sara Hesikova
-
Are Dyson fans worth it? Here's what you need to know about the coveted summer essential before investing
Is the premium price tag justifiable?
By Jullia Joson
-
Margo Selby’s bold new collection for Habitat is filled with retro fun and joyous colour
The textile designer presents her latest collaboration to celebrate the brand's 60th anniversary
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Does a dehumidifier cool a room? Not exactly, but experts say it still has surprising benefits
Could it replace your fan and AC unit?
By Jullia Joson