Aldi’s Christmas lighting looks so good, it’s perfect for adding festive glitz to your home on a budget – my top picks after seeing it IRL

Popping into my local Aldi store to do my food shop, I was easily sidetracked by their Specialbuys. The reason is simple: their Christmas lighting range is too good to miss.

In all honesty, the Ideal Home team looks forward to seeing the Aldi Christmas Specialbuys every year. Offering everything from affordable cast iron cookware to gorgeous festive candles and decorations, it’s one of the best places to bring your budget Christmas decorating ideas to life.

This year, I’ve noticed a real appetite for Christmas lighting, and if you’re looking for affordable options, I suggest you head to Aldi before they sell out.

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Over the weekend, Aldi dropped a load of gorgeous Christmas decor, undoubtedly signalling the end of Halloween and the beginning of the festive season. It was while doing my weekly shop at my local store that their Christmas lighting caught my eye.

Christmas lighting has been huge this year. IKEA’s Christmas lighting has proved bold, colourful and playful, while M&S’s stunning designs are already selling out . Aldi’s products are already in store and are likely to move just as fast.

What caught my eye in particular was the Shooting Star decoration (£14.99) and Pyramid Tree (£19.99) , which are dead ringers for IKEA’s LED STRÅLA Christmas tree (£25) . Perfect for adding some extra festive sparkle to your decor, these decorations use twinkling LED lights to form the shape of a traditional Christmas tree.

The Pyramid tree in particular offers eight different lighting functions, stands at a huge two metres and has a six- to 18-hour timer. It’s an ideal choice if you don’t have the space inside for a bushy tree, or alternatively, want to add a little glitz to your garden.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

Next on my ‘to buy’ list is the LED Twinkling Orb (£9.99) . I’ve been a big fan of the flamboyant disco-inspired Christmas decor we’ve seen over the past few years, and this feels like an elevated take on this trend. These large globes have bands of LED lights to create a chandelier effect in your home. They’d look wonderful hung above the Christmas dining table or in your windows.

Lastly, if you want a glitzy alternative to a traditional wreath, why not try the XXL Light Wreath (£14.99) , which is available in a gold or silver colourway. It has a timer and dimmer function so you can tailor it to your own needs, but with spirals of glittering LED lights, it will be a showstopper on your front door.

Aldi’s lights are already in store, so if you find that your local Aldi has already sold out, here are a few more stylish yet affordable Christmas lights I love this year.

Alternatives

M&S Light Up Bauble Wreath £25 at Marks and Spencer UK I love this light-up wreath. Not only is it colourful and fun, but its shiny baubles are perfect for reflecting its light. John Lewis John Lewis Led Paper Star Light, Warm White £15 at John Lewis Light-up paper stars have been a popular trend for a few years and are perfect for adding a little extra glow to your stairs or windows. Habitat Habitat Rainbow Light Up Christmas Tree Cone £12 at Habitat UK I love this little light up tree. It's perfect for adding a burst of colour to a side table or windowsill.

As with all Specialbuys, Aldi's lights are only availble while stocks last - so be quick, if you want to get your hands on them.